Biocultural Community Protocol of the Camel Pastoralists of Kachchh

This is a report written by the Kachchh Unt Uccherak Maldhari Sangathan (KUUMS), an association representing camel pastoralists in Gujarat’s Kachchh region, where they articulate the significance of their animals, culture, traditional knowledge, as well as their rights under national and international law.

The association works towards conserving camels and grazing grounds, improving their health, increasing the income of camel breeders and registering the Kharai camel – found in the district’s coastal region – as a distinct indigenous breed.

Published in the year 2013, the report identifies the challenges faced by the camel breeding community of Kachchh and sets forth a ‘biocultural community protocol’ for them. Through household surveys, focus group discussions, participatory mapping exercises and interviews with community members, the report elaborates on the various facets of life among the camel pastoralists, while also presenting a roadmap for the future. The survey covers 291 camel breeding households across eight talukas and includes members from the Jat, Rabari and Sama communities – the three main groups among the camel breeders of Kachchh, collectively referred to as maldhari.

This 68-page report is divided into 10 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Our Culture (Chapter 2); Our Occupation (Chapter 3); Our Animals (Chapter 4); Our Traditional Knowledge of Camel Rearing (Chapter 5); Grazing Resources of Kachchh (Chapter 6); Challenges (Chapter 7); Our Rights Under Indian Laws and Policies (Chapter 8); Our Rights Under International Law (Chapter 9); We Call For and Commit to (Chapter 10).