Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2018

Which sections of the 2016 act does the amendment delete?

The 2018 Amendment deletes five sections from the act. These are: Section 35 – Penalty for committing fraud; Section 38 – Penalty for possession or knowledge of possession of intoxicant; Section 53 – Enhanced punishment after previous conviction; Section 64 – Collective fine; and Section 66 – Externment etc of notorious or habitual offenders.





Section 35 defined the notion of fraud in manufacturing and selling liquor, and laid down a penalty of imprisonment for least ten years and a fine of at least one lakh rupees for the same. Section 38 criminalised unlawful possession of intoxicants, or intoxicants that had been unlawfully purchased, manufactured, or transported. It set a punishment of imprisonment for a minimum of 8 years, and a fine of 10 lakh rupees.





Section 53 laid down that if a person was guilty of committing the same offence for which he had been once convicted, then the punishment for the second offence would be twice the punishment declared for the first offence. Section 64 empowered district collectors to issue collective fines to villages or localities that had been violating the law continually or habitually. Section 66 empowered district collectors to order habitual offenders to leave the district for a specified amount of time. It also empowered them to demand notification of the offenders' movements or to restrict their activities or occupations, or to intern them in the nearest de-addiction centre.





These sections were either in clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, or laws regarding them has already been laid down in other penal provisions.