Becoming a Young Farmer with the subtitle Young People’s Pathways into Farming: Canada, China, India and Indonesia is a collection of research papers published by Palgrave Macmillan in 2024 and has been edited by Sharada Srinivasan. It highlights the urgent need to address the crisis of ‘generational renewal’ in agriculture and food systems. Farming populations are ageing across the world and do not seem to have successors who are eager to continue farming. The book brings this issue to the fore and studies key aspects like motivations, barriers faced and how gender impacts the process.



The book looks for “commonalities, comparisons and contrasts” in the experiences of young farmers between countries and between regions within a country. Two sites have been selected in each country: Ontario and Manitoba in Canada; Sichuan and Hebei Provinces in China; Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh in India; and West Manggarai, Central Java and Yogyakarta in Indonesia. The guiding research framework combines concepts from agrarian studies, youth studies, generation studies and gender and development, thus marking a departure from conventional agrarian studies.



This 456-page document has been divided into 15 chapters: Introduction: Young People’s Pathways into Farming by Sharada Srinivasan and Ben White (Chapter 1); “Passion Alone Is Not Sufficient”: What Do We Know About Young Farmers in Canada? by Joshua Nasielski, Sharada Srinivasan, Travis Jansen, and A. Haroon Akram-Lodhi (Chapter 2); “Regenerating” Agriculture: Becoming a Young Farmer in Manitoba, Canada by Hannah Jess Bihun and Annette Aurélie Desmarais (Chapter 3); Impervious Odds and Complicated Legacies: Young People’s Pathways into Farming in Ontario, Canada by Travis Jansen, Sharada Srinivasan, and A. Haroon Akram-Lodhi (Chapter 4); Young Farmers and the Dynamics of Agrarian Transition in China by Lu Pan (Chapter 5); Young Farmers’ Difficulties and Adaptations in Agriculture: A Case Study from a Mountainous Town in Sichuan Province, Southwest China by Dong Liang and Lu Pan (Chapter 6); Young Farmers in a “Cucumber Village”: A Different Story of Family Farming in Agricultural Specialization from Hebei Province by Lu Pan (Chapter 7); The Youth Dividend and Agricultural Revival in India by Sudha Narayanan, M. Vijayabaskar, and Sharada Srinivasan (Chapter 8); Becoming/Being a Young Farmer in a Fast-Transitioning Region: The Case of Tamil Nadu by M. Vijayabaskar and Radha Varadarajan (Chapter 9); “I Had to Bear This Burden”: Youth Transcending Constraints to Become Farmers in Madhya Pradesh, India by Sudha Narayanan (Chapter 10); Youth and Agriculture in Indonesia by Aprilia Ambarwati, Charina Chazali, Isono Sadoko, and Ben White (Chapter 11); Young Farmers’ Access to Land: Gendered Pathways into and Out of Farming in Nigara and Langkap (West Manggarai, Indonesia) by Charina Chazali, Aprilia Ambarwati, Roy Huijsmans, and Ben White (Chapter 12); The Long Road to Becoming a Farmer in Kebumen, Central Java, Indonesia by Aprilia Ambarwati and Charina Chazali (Chapter 13); Pluriactive and Plurilocal: Young People’s Pathways Out of and into Farming in Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta, Indonesia by Ben White and Hanny Wijaya (Chapter 14); Conclusion: Youth Aspirations, Trajectories, and Farming Futures by A. Haroon Akram-Lodhi and Roy Huijsmans (Chapter 15).