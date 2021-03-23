Banking on climate chaos – Fossil fuel finance report 2021

This report analyzes fossil fuel financing by the top 60 commercial and investment banks from around the world. It tracks these banks’ lending and underwriting of debt to the 100 largest fossil fuel companies in the world. It was published on March 24, 2021 and has been collectively written by major climate action groups Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Oil Change International, Reclaim Finance, and Sierra Club.

The report revealed that between 2016-2020 leading banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Barclays provided financial services adding up to $3.8 trillion on projects on expanding the use of fossil fuels. The report emphasized the need for immediate action like ending financing for all new fossil fuel projects and an interim target to half the current fossil fuel financing by 2030. It is noted that without these direct measures the UN IPCC’s warning for impending catastrophe caused by breaching of the 1.5°C of global warming threshold is inevitable.

This 157-page document is majorly categorized into 6 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Fossil fuel expansion (Chapter 2); Spotlight fossil fuels – tar sands oil, artic oil & gas, offshore oil & gas, fracked oil & gas, liquified natural gas, coal mining, coal power (Chapter 3); Financed emissions and the road to Glasgow (Chapter 4); Human rights (Chapter 5); Conclusions and Demands (Chapter 6).