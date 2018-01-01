The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles, Government of West Bengal, and UNESCO, New Delhi, began a collaborative project in the year 2013 to develop ‘Rural Craft Hubs’ across districts of West Bengal.

This 13-page document speaks of bamboo works and basket weaving in West Bengal’s districts, namely Bardhaman, Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Bamboo is deeply embedded in the cultural heritage of West Bengal, where it is an integral part of daily life due to its widespread availability throughout the region. Indigenous communities have honed their skills in crafting bamboo baskets, infusing them with intricate designs and patterns.

Bamboo's versatility has evolved beyond basket weaving. It is now also used in crafting lampshades, jewellery, and masks. This reveals its adaptability in various creative endeavours.

Across the diverse geographical landscapes of Bengal, bamboo provides a source of livelihood for craftspeople, the report states. The report identifies areas which have been developed for the art of bamboo weaving. In Birbhum district, Sriniketan and Mollarbazar are the main blocks for this craft. In Bardhaman, areas like Kulna, Kanksha and Ausgram are the main blocks. Similarly, Bamongola and Gajol in Malda and Kaligunj and Raigunj in Uttar Dinajpur are the areas where crafts involving bamboo are most common.

In the Bardhaman district, 169 craftspeople are engaged in bamboo craftsmanship – the highest among all the districts in people. As per the report, there are about 399 craftspeople who practise this craft across districts in West Bengal.

The reports document the various steps of bamboo weaving. The process of transforming bamboo into baskets is intricate and lengthy, with craftspersons skilfully turning bamboo into fine strips that are then woven into various forms based on different techniques. Craftspeople rely on different tools such as saws, chisels to awls to work with bamboo.

Bamboo strips are also often dyed in different shades. In the bamboo dyeing process, a powdered dye is mixed with boiling water to colour the bamboo strips. The subsequent steps in the process differ depending on whether the bamboo is intended for carving or weaving. Bamboo's versatility extends even further, with its use in crafting eco-friendly furniture. Its affordability and adaptability make it a preferred choice in this regard, the report adds.

Focus by Yaajushi Hulgundi.

