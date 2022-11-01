Atlas of Migration: New facts and figures about people on the move

Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, the Berlin-based institute engaged in political education, published the Atlas of Migration in November 2022. This report, the second in the series, aims to change global perceptions around migration and ‘promote openness and pragmatism’.

The definition of a migrant followed by the report is someone whose country of birth is different from their country of residence. Across its various sections, the report discusses the causes and effects of migrations through examples and graphs, and gives policy recommendations. It notes that the absolute number of international migrants has increased from 153 million in 1990 to 281 million in 2020.

It sheds light on the recent upsurge in migration due to climate change. In light of recent geo-political events of 2022, it also discusses the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and its effects on migration.

The 64-page report, divided into 27 short sections, also talks about issues of deportation, undocumented migration, the power of the ‘right passport’, right-wing extremism and its impact on migration, remittances, regional migration, etc.