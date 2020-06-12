Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region

This book is the first report on climate change over the Indian region by government of India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences. Several scientists, researchers and climate change experts contributed chapters to the book, and its preparation was led by the Centre for Climate Change Research and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, both based in Pune.

The rise in global mean temperature can broadly be linked to the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. However, the reasons behind local climate change are tougher to ascertain. Local climate change depends on factors such as increase in air pollution and local changes in land-use patterns. As a country with many climate zones, the causes for local climate change in India are numerous and complex. This book attempts to document climate change in different parts of India.

The 242-page book has 12 chapters: Introduction to Climate Change Over the Indian Region (chapter 1); Temperature Changes in India (chapter 2); Precipitation Changes in India (chapter 3); Observations and Modeling of GHG Concentrations and Fluxes Over India (chapter 4); Atmospheric Aerosols and Trace Gases (chapter 5); Droughts and Floods (chapter 6); Synoptic Scale Systems (chapter 7); Extreme Storms (chapter 8); Sea-Level Rise (chapter 9); Indian Ocean Warming (chapter 10); Climate Change Over the Himalayas (chapter 11); Possible Climate Change Impacts and Policy-Relevant Messages (chapter 12).