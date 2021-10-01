Assessing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio-economic situation of vulnerable populations through community-based monitoring

The Institute for Human Development, New Delhi, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India, released this report in October 2021. It analyses the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on marginalised populations in different parts of India. The report aimed to provide data for improved policy making targeted to reduce inequalities after the pandemic.

The data collection for this report was carried out with the help of civil society organisations and their network of volunteers, in four phases from June to December 2020. It covered more than 20,000 households in 12 rural and urban districts across the seven states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The sample households largely consisted of casual workers with some salaried workers and unemployed people. Additionally, more than 50 per cent of the families belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The 98-page report is divided into eight chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Design and Methodology (Chapter 2); Major Findings: Economic condition (Chapter 3); Major Findings: Health and Nutrition (Chapter 4); Major Findings: Education (Chapter 5); Major Findings: Child Protection and Gender-based Protection (Chapter 6); Major Findings: Local Governance (Chapter 7); and Conclusions (Chapter 8).