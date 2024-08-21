Analysis of sitting MPs/MLAs with Declared Cases Related to Crimes against Women 2024
FOCUS
This report analyses the election affidavits presented by sitting MPs and MLAs from across 28 states and 8 union territories in India to documents the status of the criminal cases against them, with a focus on crimes committed against women. It was published on August 21, 2024, by Association for Democratic Reforms, New Delhi.
The data, which is sourced from the Election Commission of India, reads 4,693 election affidavits out of 4,809 affidavits presented by candidates in the last five years (2019-2024). Among these, 755 affidavits are presented by sitting MPs and 3,938 affidavits are by MLAs. The report includes within its scope affidavits presented during by-elections on the occasion of death, resignation or vacancy of seat by representatives.
The aim of the report is to make the voters aware of the rising rate of criminality in politics and the increased misuse of electoral funds through an accurate analysis of the affidavits. In doing so, the report seeks to promote transparency in electoral politics, and facilitate good governance.
This 300-page document is divided into 10 sections: Analysis of sitting MPs/MLAs with declared cases related to crimes against women 2024 (Section 1); Summary and Highlights (Section 2); Analysis of Sitting MPs/MLAs With Declared Cases Related to Crimes Against Women (Section 3); Recommendations (Section 4); List of Sitting MPs With Declared Cases Related to Rape (Section 5); List of Sitting MLAs With Declared Cases Related to Rape (Section 6); Details of All Sitting MPs With Declared Cases Related to Crimes Against Women (Section 7); Contact Details (Section 8); and Disclaimer (Section 9).
The report states that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs – 16 MPs, 135 MLAs – have declared cases of crimes against women levied against them. The crimes include outraging a woman’s modesty; abduction with intent of marriage; rape; repeated rape; domestic abuse, purchasing minor for prostitution; and abusing the modesty of a woman.
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has the highest number of sitting MPs or MLAs with declared cases of crimes against women. With 54 such representatives, it ranks the highest among all political parties. Ranking second, Indian National Congress (INC) has 23 such MP/MLAs holding public offices currently.
As per state-wise data, West Bengal has the highest number of sitting MPs/MLAs – 25 in total – with declared cases of crimes against women. Andhra Pradesh is a close second with 21 such MPs or MLAs, and Odisha has 17 such representatives.
The report states that 16 sitting MPs/MLAs have been charged with cases of rape (IPC Section-376) and repeated rape of the same woman (IPC Section-376(2)(n).
BJP and INC have five sitting MPs/MLAs each with rape charges against them, the highest among all political parties,
The crimes covered in the report are: acid attack, rape, gang rape, offending a woman’s dignity, sexual harassment, assault with the intent of disrobing, voyeurism, stalking, importing girls upto 21 years of age, speech or act with the intention of offending a woman’s dignity, selling minors for prostitution, purchasing minor for prostitution, domestic abuse, abducting a married woman with criminal intent, dowry death and bigamy or polygamy.
Women’s safety is severely hindered when major political parties give candidature tickets to individuals with criminal records, especially of rape. The report notes that the Supreme Court of India had issued a directive in February 2020 asking political parties to demonstrate suitable reasons for giving tickets for contesting elections to individuals with criminal records.
The report recommends fast tracking ongoing court cases against sitting MPs and MLAs and timely disposal of justice after due investigation by the police.
Focus and Factoids by Debadrita Saha.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
Association for Democratic Reforms, New Delhi
COPYRIGHT
Association for Democratic Reforms, New Delhi
PUBLICATION DATE
21 Aug, 2024