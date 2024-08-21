This report analyses the election affidavits presented by sitting MPs and MLAs from across 28 states and 8 union territories in India to documents the status of the criminal cases against them, with a focus on crimes committed against women. It was published on August 21, 2024, by Association for Democratic Reforms, New Delhi.

The data, which is sourced from the Election Commission of India, reads 4,693 election affidavits out of 4,809 affidavits presented by candidates in the last five years (2019-2024). Among these, 755 affidavits are presented by sitting MPs and 3,938 affidavits are by MLAs. The report includes within its scope affidavits presented during by-elections on the occasion of death, resignation or vacancy of seat by representatives.

The aim of the report is to make the voters aware of the rising rate of criminality in politics and the increased misuse of electoral funds through an accurate analysis of the affidavits. In doing so, the report seeks to promote transparency in electoral politics, and facilitate good governance.

This 300-page document is divided into 10 sections: Analysis of sitting MPs/MLAs with declared cases related to crimes against women 2024 (Section 1); Summary and Highlights (Section 2); Analysis of Sitting MPs/MLAs With Declared Cases Related to Crimes Against Women (Section 3); Recommendations (Section 4); List of Sitting MPs With Declared Cases Related to Rape (Section 5); List of Sitting MLAs With Declared Cases Related to Rape (Section 6); Details of All Sitting MPs With Declared Cases Related to Crimes Against Women (Section 7); Contact Details (Section 8); and Disclaimer (Section 9).