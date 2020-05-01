Amplifying voices of the unreached: impact of Covid-19 on the livestock rearing community

This report discusses the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on the incomes and daily lives of livestock farmers. It was published in May 2020 by the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), a non-profit organisation based in New Delhi.

It contains the results of a telephonic survey of 33 livestock farmers in 26 villages spread across eight Indian states: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The survey was conducted in April and May 2020, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the nationwide lockdown.



The study’s objectives were to ascertain the lockdown’s impact on these farmers; document the issues they faced; analyse the accessibility and effectiveness of government relief packages; and suggest recommendations to improve their conditions.



The report found that most respondents were aware of Covid-19 and social distancing regulations. In the months following the lockdown, their earnings from selling livestock and related products plummeted due to market restrictions and demand reduction. Rumours about livestock being sources of the disease added to their worries. Additionally, farmers faced difficulties in obtaining fodder, vaccination services and medicines for their animals.



Some respondents were unable to procure necessities such as food supplies and medication, notes the 15-page report. Many had access to rations through the public distribution system (PDS) and other government schemes. As of May 2020, the State had not announced any package addressing the problems of livestock farmers.

