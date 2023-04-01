Agricultural Statistics at a Glance 2022

Agricultural Statistics at a Glance is published annually by the Economics and Statistics Division, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. This report for the year 2022 provides an exhaustive review of the agricultural sector in India by compiling data on several aspects. It includes information on economic growth of the sector, production and yield of major crops, irrigation coverage, minimum support prices, cost of production, usage of agricultural inputs, cold storage capacity, seasonal analysis of agricultural production, among others.

The report also provides information on institutional credit flow to agriculture sector and the use of agricultural land with various size of landholdings.

The 262-page document is divided into six sections: Economic and Social Dimensions of Agriculture (Section 1); Production, Trade and Prices (Section 2); Food Security, Subsidy and Factors of Production (Section 3); Sustainability and Environmental Aspect of Agriculture (Section 4); Agriculture Census and Survey (Section 5); and World Agricultural Statistics (Section 6).