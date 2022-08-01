Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2021

Published in August 2022, this report is the 55th edition of the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India report. It is a statistical record of deaths caused due to accidents and suicides in India for the year 2021. The report was released by the National Crime Records Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The report states that 1,64,033 cases of suicides were recorded in the country during 2021, marking an increase of 7.2 per cent over cases recorded in 2020. As high as 25.6 per cent of all suicide victims in the country during 2021 were daily wage workers.

This 298-page document is divided into two parts: Accidental Deaths (Part I) and Suicides (Part II). Part I contains ‘Accidents in India’ (Chapter 1) and ‘Other Causes-Traffic Accidents’ (Chapter 1A). It covers data on different types of accidental deaths – those caused due to forces of nature and ‘other causes’ such as road, railway and traffic accidents. Part II contains ‘Suicides in India’ (Chapter 2). It includes data on causes of suicides; suicide trends in States/UTs; suicide victims by age, sex, profession, social, economic and educational status; means adopted for committing suicide; suicide in cities; and mass/family suicides.