Accelerating efforts to tackle online and technology facilitated violence against women and girls (VAWG)

This report, published by the United Nations Women, highlights the existing data and evidence on online and tech-fueled violence against women and girls. The report lists what the aforesaid violence includes, who is on the receiving end of it, who are the perpetrators, the impact of the act, and finally, the solutions that can combat it.



Published in 2022, this report states that the prevalence of online and technology facilitated VAWG ranges from 16 per cent to 58 per cent across the globe. Such violence includes acts like sexual harassment, stalking, zoom bombing ("the practice of disrupting or infiltrating a video-conference call and showing racially charged or sexually explicit material to the unexpecting participants”).

This 14-page document is divided into several sections, some of which are: Defining online and technology facilitated violence against women and girls (VAWG); How widespread is online and technology facilitated VAWG; Groups of women and girls at greater risk.