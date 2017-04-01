A Compendium of Indian Handicrafts & Handlooms covered under Geographical Indications (GI)

This publication contains details about the 149 Indian handicraft and handloom products with geographical indication (GI) certification as of April 2017. The 200-page compendium was published by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) of the government of India’s Ministry of Textiles.

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, states that a GI certification identifies agricultural, natural or manufactured goods as originating or being manufactured in a specific region, where the quality, reputation or other characteristics of such goods is attributed to its geographical origin. In case of manufactured goods, GI may also indicate that at least one of the good’s production activities takes place in the said region.



As per the Act’s provisions, artisans and weavers may register as ‘authorised users’ of a GI. The certification prevents the sale of GI products that are not manufactured according to the Act’s mandate.

