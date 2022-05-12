2022 Global Food Policy Report: Climate Change and Food Systems

This report was published by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) on May 12, 2022. IFPRI, based in Washington D. C., USA, is a research centre working towards reducing poverty, hunger and malnutrition across the globe.

The 2022 Global Food Policy Report is the eleventh edition of IFPRI’s annual Global Food Policy series, begun in the year 2011. This report studies the impact of climate change on food systems across various stages of production, distribution and consumption. Climate change is expected to severely impact food systems by the year 2050, the report states. This is likely to worsen the existing levels of hunger, malnutrition and poverty across the globe. In light of this, the report recommends policy actions to build resilient and sustainable food systems which can withstand the worsening effects of climate change.

The 189-page document contains 12 chapters: Climate Change and Food Systems (Chapter 1); Repurposing Agricultural Support (Chapter 2); Trade and Climate Change (Chapter 3); Research for the Future (Chapter 4); Climate Finance (Chapter 5); Social Protection (Chapter 6); Landscape Governance (Chapter 7); Nutrition and Climate Change (Chapter 8); Rural Clean Energy Access (Chapter 9); Bio-innovations (Chapter 10); Food Value Chains (Chapter 11); and Digital Innovations (Chapter 12).