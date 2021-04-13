2021 Global Food Policy Report: Transforming Food Systems after COVID-19

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), a USA-based organisation, published this report on April 13, 2021. This is the tenth edition of IFPRI’s annual Global Food Policy series. This report studies the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on food systems across the globe. The Covid-19 pandemic increased poverty, food insecurity, malnutrition and unemployment worldwide, the report notes. It recommends policy actions to plug the deficiencies of current food systems and transform them for greater “resilience, inclusion, efficiency, sustainability, and nutrition.”

The 124-page document is divided into six chapters: Beyond the Pandemic: Transforming Food Systems after COVID-19 and Financing the Transformation to Healthy, Sustainable, and Equitable Food Systems (Chapter 1); Resilience: From Policy Responses to Resilient Policy Systems (Chapter 2); Nutrition: Transforming Food Systems to Achieve Healthy Diets for All (Chapter 3); Natural Resources and Environment: Governance for Nature-Positive Food Systems (Chapter 4); Towards Inclusive Food Systems: Pandemics, Vulnerable Groups, and the Role of Social Protection (Chapter 5); and Food Supply Chains: Business Resilience, Innovation, and Adaptation (Chapter 6).