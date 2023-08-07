The garnal saiber or firecracker artisans of Tulunadu are much sought after for various cultural celebrations here in coastal Karnataka. Their participation at bhuta kola , festivals, weddings, birthday celebrations, housewarming and even funerals is a much anticipated event.

Garnal is a firecracker and saiber is a local reference to a Muslim person.

Ameer Husain, a garnal saiber from Mulki town, says his father taught him the craft, and the profession has been passed down for generations in their family.

“Throwing and handling firecrackers is a dangerous job, especially with bigger fireworks,” adds Nitesh Anchan, research associate at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka.

Mustaq Athrady, a young Muslim from Athradi village of Udupi district, makes and throws garnal at the bhuta rituals, and is especially skilled at making one of the most powerful garnal, the kadoni . “ Kadoni is a bursting powder made of different chemicals made with an elaborate process,” he says. The explosion of kadoni is said to rattle the ground where it is burst.