photo_album

{"slides": [{"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/01-DSCF6089-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/01-DSCF6089-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Ukkash is an experienced and adventurous fisherman in the Agatti region\u00a0<b></b></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/02-DSCF6188-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/02-DSCF6188-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">His twin sons, Hassan and Hussain, enjoy fishing with him and his wife \u2013 an expert fisher herself</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/03-DSCF6091-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/03-DSCF6091-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Called \u201c<i>thirandi</i>\u201d in Malayalam, stingrays are cartilaginous fish, closely related to sharks<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/04-DSCF6098-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/04-DSCF6098-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>They live in the bottom of the sea and are caught for their meat\u00a0<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/05-DSCF6129-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/05-DSCF6129-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Hassan prepares the area before cutting the stingrays into strips<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/06-DSCF6142-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/06-DSCF6142-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">The strips of fish are then thoroughly washed in the lagoon<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/07-DSCF6151-Crop-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/07-DSCF6151-Crop-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Shy and always smiling, the brothers work in tandem</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/08-DSCF6112-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/08-DSCF6112-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">In half an hour, like great soldiers, they skilfully cut and wash the three stingrays\u00a0\u00a0</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/09-DSCF6164-Crop-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/09-DSCF6164-Crop-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Hung up on wooden frames to dry, the strips look like a\u00a0<i>toran</i> of mango leaves\u00a0</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/10-DSCF6185-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/10-DSCF6185-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">They will be processed and sold by weight in the markets of Agatti<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Catching stingrays in Lakshadweep", "src": "/media/original_images/11-DSCF6200-AR.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/11-DSCF6200-AR.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Watching this family of four get into their boat and disappear into the sea is a delightful experience</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\">In Tinnakara, a coral atoll near Agatti island in Lakshadweep,\u00a0Ukkash and his family hunt for fish in the lagoon and open sea. One day in early August, they returned with three stingrays and went to work on them at once\u00a0</p>", "url": "/en/albums/catching-stingrays-in-lakshadweep/", "slide_photographer": ["Abdul Rasheed"], "image_captured_date": "03 Sep,2021", "slide_location": "", "track_id": ""}], "authors": [{"type": "inline", "show_title": "False", "name": "Abdul Rasheed", "bio": "Abdul Rasheed is an award-winning Kannada writer, photographer and radio journalist. He is currently based in Kavaratti, Lakshwadeep.", "twitter_username": "", "facebook_username": null, "email": null, "website": null, "author_url": "/en/authors/abdul-rasheed/"}]}