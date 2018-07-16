SANGUR, PUNJAB|
MON, JUL 16, 2018
The drumbeats of rural India
Pung, mridangam, dhol, dollu, thappu, dholak and more are played across rural India to song and dance. It's also a way for people to speak out and challenge gender and caste, as these stories from the PARI files show
Author
21. Crafting the beats: Dahisar’s karigars
Irfan Shaikh and his community reside in the bustling lanes of Mumbai’s Dahisar. They keep the age-old tradition of dholak-making alive against modern-day challenges. A film showcasing Irfan and his time-tested craft
20. Badyokars of Majuli struggle to stay in tune
Percussion instruments play a big role in Assamese festivals celebrated through the year. The skilled craftsmen who make and repair these critical dhols, khols and more, say the new anti-slaughter law has led to a rise in prices, and harassment
19. The young gayans and bayans of Garamur
A religious folk performance practised in the satras of Majuli, Assam
18. The dulduli and dalkhai artists of Sambalpur
In western Odisha, the dhole, nishan, tasha, muhuri and khartal are played and performed by skilled artists drawn from Dalit, Adivasi and Brahmin communities
17. Dhakis for Durga: without skipping a drumbeat
The drums of Agartala’s dhakis are already pounding, with Durga Puja beginning on October 11. At other times, these drummers ply cycle rickshaws, or work as vendors, farmers, plumbers and electricians
16. Peruvemba: struggling to retain its rhythm
With no sales in the Covid-19 lockdown, and difficulty in procuring rawhide for their bespoke percussion instruments, the Kadachi Kollan craftspeople in Kerala’s Peruvemba village are missing a steady income
15. The down but not out dhakis of the Durga Puja
The traditional drummers of rural Bengal are having a hard time in Kolkata this season
14. In Tamil Nadu: playing Parai on lockdown, live!
Parai artists Manimaran and Magizhini are tapping into social media to continue performing under lockdown, and spreading awareness about Covid-19 through talks and recorded videos
13. The bamboo drummers of Kasargod
In Parappa village of Kerala, men from the Mavilan Adivasi community drum on ‘grass’ during festivals and other events, and for the rest of the year these musicians are daily wage labourers
12. The baja for the nacha in Achhoti
Every year, musicians from Dalit communities in western Odisha gather at a square in Raipur, and wait to be hired by OBC dance groups from Chhattisgarh
11. ‘The mountain, forest and streams are our gods’
The Adivasis of the Niyamgiri hills of Odisha won a victory in 2013 against mining, but the threats to their ancestral land remain. Rajkishor Sunani, poet-activist, sang about this at the recent Niyamgiri festival
10. Dancing to the dollu in Hesaraghatta
Young women on the outskirts of Bengaluru excel at a Kannada drum-and-dance form long thought to be a skill for burly men. In the video here, watch the group perform with extraordinary energy and rhythm
9. Drums and dreams beyond pickle and papad
Battling barbs from villagers, abusive husbands, and centuries-old caste prejudices, ten Dalit women in Dhibra village of Bihar have formed a band – and now have many marching and swaying to their beat
8. Melodies of Mahila Holi in Munsiari
In the villages of Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, Holi festivities are a time for women to dance and let their songs echo amid the mountains. A photo story for a PARI series on International Women’s Day
7. Dhol on wheels
Srilal Sahani is a fish-seller by day and an extraordinary musician by evening – he rides hands-off on a bicycle while playing a dhol and cymbals behind him – in Santiniketan, West Bengal
6. Bringing them to school singing and drumming
In Mawaiya Uparhar village in Uttar Pradesh, a student-led procession to promote the education of girls gave Mamta Nishad a chance to study further
5. Dawandi
A village crier in Solapur spreads messages to the beats of a drum
4. Drums, bagpipes and Choliya dance
Choliya troupes in Uttarakhand integrate Scottish bagpipes into rural Indian music
3. A different kind of drumbeat
Two young girls at Kattaikkuttu Gurukulam play the mridangam
2. Pung
This traditional drum is central to the culture of Manipur's Meitei community, and to music and dance
1. Kali dances – Thappattam
Watch Kali Veerapadran – perhaps the only male dancer who has mastered the classical dance form Bharatanatyam, as well as three ancient Tamil folk dance forms – in a riveting performance
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