Zakir Hussain and Mahesh Kumar Chaudhary are childhood friends. Now in their forties, they are still close. Zakir lives in Ajna village and works as a construction contractor in Pakur where Mahesh also runs a small restaurant in the town. “Pakur [district] is a very peaceful place; there’s harmony among people here,” says Mahesh.

“It’s the people coming from outside, like Himanta Biswa Sarma, [Chief Minister of Assam] who are inciting people with their speeches,” adds Zakir, sitting next to his friend.

A part of the Santhal Pargana region, Pakur lies in the eastern corner of Jharkhand which goes to the state assembly polls on November 20, 2024. A total of 81 seats are up for grabs. In the last polls in 2019, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance had ousted the BJP.

In a bid to wrest power back, the BJP has sent the CM of Assam among others to woo voters. BJP leaders have whipped up anger against the Muslim communities, labelling them ‘infiltrators from Bangladesh’.

“Hindus live next door to me; they come to my house, and I go to theirs,” Zakir continues, “it is only during elections that the Hindu-Muslim issue always comes up. How else will they [BJP] win?”

At a rally in Jamshedpur in September, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lent his political weight to the issues of infiltration. “In Santhal Pargana [region], the Adivasi population is rapidly decreasing. Lands are being seized. Infiltrators are occupying positions in panchayats,” he said to the crowd.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have also spoken similarly in their public speeches. The BJP’s election manifesto says, “we will take concrete steps to prevent illegal Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand and protect the rights of tribal communities.”



PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla

Social activist Ashok Verma calls out the BJP for using this issue for political gain. “A false narrative is being presented. There is no issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana,” he says. He points out that the Chota Nagpur and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts restrict the sale of Adivasi land, and any instances of land sales have involved locals, not Bangladeshis. The BJP’s politicians are citing a recent report of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) which says that Bangladeshi infiltration is altering the ‘demographics’ of Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region. The NCST submitted the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which was then submitted before the Jharkhand High Court. It has not been made public.

Ashok Verma was part of an independent fact-finding team investigating the NCST and calls these findings baseless. He maintains that Adivasis are leaving because of poverty, malnutrition, low birth rates and high mortality rates.

It doesn’t help that media is focussing on the issue of polarisation. “Just turn it [TV] off, and harmony will come back. Newspapers are read mostly by educated people, but everyone watches TV,” Zakir adds.

According to Zakir, “the main issue in this election should be inflation. Aata [wheat flour], chawal [rice], dal [lentils], tel [oil]…everything has become so expensive.”

A member of the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, Ashok adds, “in Santhal Pargana, Muslims and Adivasis share similar cultures, food habits, and even celebrate each other’s festivals. If you visit the local Adivasi haat [markets], you'll see both communities present.”



*****

On June 17, 2024, the day of the Muslim festival of Bakrid, communal tensions were high in Gopinathpur over animals being sacrificed for the celebrations. Like Ajana, this village is also located in Pakur district, and has a mix of both Hindu and Muslim communities. Neighbouring West Bengal lies across a narrow irrigation canal. Most residents here are marginal workers, involved in agriculture and agricultural labour.

PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla

PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla

The police were called in to Ward No. 11 in Gandhaipur panchayat. Things settled down, only to erupt again the next day. “The crowd was throwing stones,” adds local resident Sudheer who watched 100-200 police personnel arrive on the scene. “There was smoke everywhere,” he recalls, “they even set fire to motorcycles and a police vehicle.” Nomita Mandal was at home with her daughter when they heard an explosion. “Suddenly, stones were raining down on our house. We ran inside,” she says, her tone still fearful.

By then, a group of men had already broken the lock and forced their way in. They started beating up the mother and daughter. “They hit me here…and here,” says the 16-year-old, pointing to her waist and shoulders, “the pain is still there.” The men also burnt down the kitchen, a room separate from the main house, Nomita says, showing PARI the spot.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the station-in-charge of police station in Muffasil brushes the incident off saying, “The damage isn’t extensive. A hut was burnt down and there was some minor vandalism. No one has died.”

Nomita, 32, lives with her family in Gopinathpur in Jharkhand’s Pakur district. They are among the many families who have been living in the area for generations. “This is our home, our land,” she says firmly.

PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla

PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla PHOTO • Ashwini Kumar Shukla