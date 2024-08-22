I arrived on the fourth day; it was nearly afternoon by the time I reached.

On my journey from Chennai to Wayanad, I passed areas teeming with volunteers. There were no buses, and I had to take lifts from strangers.

The place resembled a war zone with ambulances moving in and out. People were busy searching for bodies with the help of heavy machinery. Chooralmala, Attamala and Mundakkai towns were in ruins -- no signs of habitable spaces. The residents' lives were shattered, and they couldn't even recognize the bodies of loved ones.

The riverbanks were piled with debris and dead bodies, so rescuers and family searching for bodies used sticks to navigate the riverbanks and avoid sinking into the sand. My leg got stuck in the sand. It was impossible to identify the bodies, only their fragments lay scattered around. I have a deep connection to nature, but this experience terrified me.

Due to the language barrier, I could only be witness to the devastation. I held back from disturbing them. I had wanted to come here earlier but ill health held me back.

I walked roughly three kilometres, following the path of the flowing water. Houses lay buried in the ground, and some had disappeared completely. Everywhere I saw volunteers searching for bodies. Even the army were out conducting searches. I stayed for two days and during that time no bodies were found, but the search continued relentlessly. Everyone was working together, not giving up, sharing food and tea. The feeling of unity surprised me.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The villages of Chooralmala and Attamala were completely washed out. Volunteers had to use excavators, some bringing their own machinery to help

When I spoke to some of the residents, they mentioned a similar incident nearby Puthumala in August 8, 2019 where nearly 40 people died, and in 2021 where nearly 17 people died. This is the third time. Around 430 people are estimated to have lost their lives, and 150 people were missing.

When I left on the last day, I was informed that eight bodies were buried near Puthumala. Volunteers from all religions (Hindu, Christian, Muslim and others) were present and all rituals were observed. No one knew who the eight bodies belonged to but everyone prayed together and buried them.

There was no sound of weeping.  The rain continued to fall.

Why do such tragedies repeatedly occur here? The entire area looked like a mixture of soil and rock which could be a reason for the instability. While taking photos, I saw nothing but this mixture – not exactly a mountain or just rock.

The continuous rain was something unprecedented for the area, and the unstable ground caved in with the rain falling from one to five in the morning. Three landslides followed, at night. Every building and school I saw reminded me of this. Speaking with volunteers I realised that everyone was stuck there, even those conducting the search seemed lost. And the people who live there…they may never fully recover.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The Wayanad tragedy occurred in an area with numerous tea estates. Seen here are the houses of tea estate workers

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The fast flowing river has turned brown carrying soil eroded by heavy rain in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The land is a mix of soil and rock, and when saturated with heavy rain became unstable, contributing significantly to the disaster

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The excessive rain and flowing flow led to soil erosion and this tea estate has completely collapsed; volunteers are searching for bodies amidst the ruins of the estate

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Many children who survived the accident are deeply affected by the trauma

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Rocks and soil buried many houses

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The homes of tea estate workers in Wayanad were severely damaged

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

This two storey house was completely destroyed by tumbling rocks which came in the flood

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Many vehicles sustained severe damage and are now completely unusable

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Volunteers snatch a few minutes to rest

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

When homes fell, families lost everything, their belongings buried in wet soil

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The army is working along with volunteers in search operations

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Search operations in the vicinity of a mosque

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Machines (left) are helping move soil and find people. A volunteer (right) searches for bodies along the river

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Volunteers are playing a crucial role in rescue efforts

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

This school has completely collapsed

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Volunteers use sticks to prevent sinking into the wet soil as they walk

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Excavators are being used for digging and moving soil

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Locals and others who are volunteering here in Wayanad take a break to eat

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

One of the worst affected villages, Puthumala has experienced similar disasters in 2019 and 2021

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Working through the night, volunteers await the arrival of bodies

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Volunteers equipped with emergency kits prepare to collect the bodies from the ambulances

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The bodies are carried to a prayer hall where people from all religions have gathered to offer their prayers for the deceased

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

The bodies of people who died are wrapped in white and carried

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Many bodies have not been identified

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Burials taking place following the prayer service

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Volunteers working through the night

#wayanad #climate-change #landslide #kerala
M. Palani Kumar

M. Palani Kumar is Staff Photographer at People's Archive of Rural India. He is interested in documenting the lives of working-class women and marginalised people. Palani has received the Amplify grant in 2021, and Samyak Drishti and Photo South Asia Grant in 2020. He received the first Dayanita Singh-PARI Documentary Photography Award in 2022. Palani was also the cinematographer of ‘Kakoos' (Toilet), a Tamil-language documentary exposing the practice of manual scavenging in Tamil Nadu.

Other stories by M. Palani Kumar
Editor : PARI Desk

PARI Desk is the nerve centre of our editorial work. The team works with reporters, researchers, photographers, filmmakers and translators located across the country. The Desk supports and manages the production and publication of text, video, audio and research reports published by PARI.

Other stories by PARI Desk

RELATED STORIES