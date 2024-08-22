I arrived on the fourth day; it was nearly afternoon by the time I reached.

On my journey from Chennai to Wayanad, I passed areas teeming with volunteers. There were no buses, and I had to take lifts from strangers.

The place resembled a war zone with ambulances moving in and out. People were busy searching for bodies with the help of heavy machinery. Chooralmala, Attamala and Mundakkai towns were in ruins -- no signs of habitable spaces. The residents' lives were shattered, and they couldn't even recognize the bodies of loved ones.

The riverbanks were piled with debris and dead bodies, so rescuers and family searching for bodies used sticks to navigate the riverbanks and avoid sinking into the sand. My leg got stuck in the sand. It was impossible to identify the bodies, only their fragments lay scattered around. I have a deep connection to nature, but this experience terrified me.

Due to the language barrier, I could only be witness to the devastation. I held back from disturbing them. I had wanted to come here earlier but ill health held me back.

I walked roughly three kilometres, following the path of the flowing water. Houses lay buried in the ground, and some had disappeared completely. Everywhere I saw volunteers searching for bodies. Even the army were out conducting searches. I stayed for two days and during that time no bodies were found, but the search continued relentlessly. Everyone was working together, not giving up, sharing food and tea. The feeling of unity surprised me.

