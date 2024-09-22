Working class people treasure even worn-out sandals. The sandals of cargo loaders bear dents and concave inner soles, while woodcutters' chappals are riddled with thorns. My own slippers I've often patched up with safety pins to keep them intact.

Throughout my travels across India, I've consistently captured images of footwear, and I have begun seeking these narratives in my photographs. Through the tales of such footwear, my own journey also unfolds.

During a recent work trip to Jajpur, Odisha, I had the chance to visit schools in Barabanki and Puranamantira villages. When we would arrive, I was always intrigued by the meticulously arranged footwear, placed outside the room where people from Adivasi communities had gathered.

Initially, I did not pay much attention but after three days into the journey I began to notice the worn-out sandals, some even with holes in them.

