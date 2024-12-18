Each time I attempt to pen the deaths of my people, my mind empties out, like breath leaving the body of a corpse.

The world around us has advanced so much yet our society pays no heed to the lives of manual scavengers. The government simply denies the occurrence of these deaths, but in a response to a question in the Lok Sabha this year, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale shared data showing that there have been more than 377 deaths from 2019-2023 "due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks".

I have personally attended an innumerable number of manhole deaths in the last seven years. In Avadi, Chennai district alone, there have been 12 manhole deaths since 2022.

On August 11, Hari, a 25-year-old Avadi resident and member of the Arunthathiyar community who was working as a contract labourer drowned while cleaning a sewage canal.

Twelve days later I went to report on the death of Hari anna. I found his body lying inside a freezer box in his home. His wife Tamil Selvi had been asked by her family to finally carry out all the rituals a widow is expected to do. Her neighbours’ relatives smeared turmeric all over her then bathed her before cutting off her thali [symbol of a married woman]. She remained solemn and silent during these rituals.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Hari's death was brought on by manual scavenging work. He and his wife, Tamil Selvi a person with disability had fallen in love and married.  Tamil and their daughter wept in front of his body

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: Deepa akka is the late Gopi's wife. She tattooed her husband's name on her right hand to show her love. Right: Gopi died on August 11, 2024 just days before their wedding anniversary on August 20,  and their daughter's (seen here) birthday on August 30

When she moved to another room to change her clothes, the entire place was filled with silence. Their house built with just the red bricks had not been cemented. Each and every exposed brick was crumbling and eroded. The house seemed to be at the verge of collapsing.

When Tamil Selvi akka came back after changing her saree, she ran towards the freezer box with a scream and began crying and wailing as she sat next to the freezer box. Her cries silenced the crowd and filled the room.

“Oh dear! Wake up! Look at me, maama [term of endearment]. They are making me wear a saree. You don’t like it when I wear sarees, right? Wake up and ask them to not force me.”

These words echo within me even today. Tamil Selvi akka is physically challenged having lost an arm. It is difficult for her to pin the pleats of the saree end on to her shoulder. That is why she doesn’t wear sarees. This memory stays and haunts me every day.

Every such death that I’ve attended has stayed within me.

Behind each and every manhole death many stories lie hidden. Deepa, aged 22, who also lost her husband Gopi in the recent manhole deaths at Avadi questioned whether 10 lakh rupees as compensation will cover the loss of her family's joy and happiness. “The 20th of August is our wedding day and 30th of August is our daughter's birthday, and he has left us in the same month as well,” she said. The monetary compensation they receive doesn’t meet all their financial needs.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: Family members ignite a fire with dried leaves before Gopi's body is brought into their street. Right: They place flowers on the ground as part of the ceremony

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Gopi's body is being placed in an ice box. Despite a 2013 law banning manual scavenging, the practice continues. Workers say that authorities force them to enter manholes and threaten to deny wages if they refuse

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Deepa akka holding on to her husband Gopi s body, unwilling to let go

Women and children of families who face manhole deaths are often not considered as victims. In Madampattu village in Villupuram district, when Anushiya akka’s husband, Maari died in a manhole, she couldn’t let out a cry as she was eight months pregnant. The couple already had three daughters; the first two daughters cried but their third daughter who couldn’t comprehend what was happening was running around the house in this eastern edge of Tamil Nadu.

State compensation is seen as blood money. “I’m just unable to bring myself to spend this money. Spending this feels like gulping down my husband’s blood,” Anushiya akka said.

When I followed up with the family of Balakrishnan, a manual scavenger who died in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, I observed that his wife suffers from serious depression. She said that even while working she often forgets her surroundings. It takes her time to realise her state, she said.

The lives of these families get turned upside down. To us, however, these deaths are nothing more than news.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

In Madampattu village, Villupuram, Maari died due to manual scavenging and left behind his eight-month pregnant wife, Anushiya

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Maari's body is moved from his house to the burial site designated for his community, separate from those of others

On September 11, 2023, Moses, a sanitary worker from Bheema Nagar in Avadi passed away. His is the only house with a tiled roof. Both of his daughters were able to comprehend the situation. I was at their house a day before his body arrived and his daughters were wearing tee-shirts that said ‘Dad loves me’ and ‘Dad’s little princess’. I was unsure if it was a coincidence.

They spent the entire day crying incessantly, and despite others consoling them they were not pacified.

Even though we may attempt to document and therefore mainstream these issues, there is a tendency to treat these deaths as merely news.

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: At another funeral in Bheema Nagar, Avadi, Chennai, the distraught family of Moses places flowers on his body. Right: The family prays in front of his body

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: When Avadi Moses's corpse began to emit a foul odour, the crowd moved to quickly transport the body. Right : The late Avadi Moses's house

Two years ago in Kanjipattu, a hamlet in Sriperumbudur, three sanitary workers – Naveen Kumar, aged 25, Thirumalai  aged 20 and Ranganathan aged 50, passed away. Thirumalai was newly married, and Ranganathan is a father of two children. A number of workers who die are newly married and it is heart-breaking to see their widows losing hope. A few months after her husband died, others threw a baby shower for Muthulakshmi,.

Manual scavenging is an illegal act in our country. Yet, we are unable to reduce the number of manhole deaths. I have no idea as to how I should take this issue further. My writing and photographs are the only way I know through which I hope to put a stop to this atrocious act.

Each and every one of these deaths’ taxes me heavily. I often question whether it is okay for me to cry or not at their funerals. There is no such thing as professional grief. It is always personal. However, if not for these deaths I wouldn’t have become a photographer. To stop yet another manhole death, what more should I do? What should we all do?

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

On August 2, 2019, sanitary worker Moses died in a manual scavenging incident in Puliyanthoppu, Chennai. His wife Mary, seen in a blue saree

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: At Ranganathan's house, his relatives distributed rice for the rituals around his death. Ranganathan and Naveen Kumar died while cleaning a septic tank in Kanjipattu near Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, a week before Diwali 2022. Right: When three people died while cleaning a septic tank Sriperumbudur, the burial ground was very busy

PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar
PHOTO • M. Palani Kumar

Left: Chennai Municipal Corporation's sanitary workers protest for regularisation and salary hike in October 2024. They are employed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Seen here at a protest led by Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC) members demanding permanent jobs and a salary hike. Right: Hundreds of sanitary workers from Zones 5, 6, and 7 protested against the privatisation of solid waste management after covid were later detained by the police

#manual-scavengers #arunthathiyar-community
M. Palani Kumar

M. Palani Kumar is Staff Photographer at People's Archive of Rural India. He is interested in documenting the lives of working-class women and marginalised people. Palani has received the Amplify grant in 2021, and Samyak Drishti and Photo South Asia Grant in 2020. He received the first Dayanita Singh-PARI Documentary Photography Award in 2022. Palani was also the cinematographer of ‘Kakoos' (Toilet), a Tamil-language documentary exposing the practice of manual scavenging in Tamil Nadu.

Other stories by M. Palani Kumar
Editor : PARI Desk

PARI Desk is the nerve centre of our editorial work. The team works with reporters, researchers, photographers, filmmakers and translators located across the country. The Desk supports and manages the production and publication of text, video, audio and research reports published by PARI.

Other stories by PARI Desk

RELATED STORIES