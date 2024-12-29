“When I first saw a hangul , I was so fascinated that I could not move,” recalls Shabir Husain Bhat. He kept returning to the same place again and again to get a glimpse of the deer ( Cervus elaphus hanglu ), native to Kashmir and critically endangered.

Almost 20 years later, Shabir says his fascination for the animals, birds, trees and flowers in the 141 square kilometer park has not diminished. “I would definitely say it was hangul that ignited the spark inside me and of course Himalayan Black Bear too.”



At the park, he is fondly referred to as the ‘encyclopedia of Dachigam’. “I have so far identified 400 species of plants, more than 200 bird species and almost all the animal species in this region,” he tells PARI. Other wild animals found in this park include: musk deer, Himalayan brown bear, snow leopard and golden eagle.

