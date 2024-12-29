“When I first saw a hangul , I was so fascinated that I could not move,” recalls Shabir Husain Bhat. He kept returning to the same place again and again to get a glimpse of the deer ( Cervus elaphus hanglu ), native to Kashmir and critically endangered.
Almost 20 years later, Shabir says his fascination for the animals, birds, trees and flowers in the 141 square kilometer park has not diminished. “I would definitely say it was
hangul
that ignited the spark inside me and of course Himalayan Black Bear too.”
At the park, he is fondly referred to as the ‘encyclopedia of Dachigam’. “I have so far identified 400 species of plants, more than 200 bird species and almost all the animal species in this region,” he tells PARI. Other wild animals found in this park include: musk deer, Himalayan brown bear, snow leopard and golden eagle.
Shabir didn’t start at the park as a naturalist, but in fact as driver of the battery-operated vehicles used for tourists in Dachigam National Park. As his knowledge grew, he became a guide, and is now a celebrated one; in 2006 he became an employee of the state wildlife department.
Hanguls
were once found across the Zanskar mountains, but a Wildlife Institute of India 2009
report
says that hunting, poaching and habitat fragmentation and degradation has shrunk their population from an estimated 2,000 individuals in 1947 to about 170-200. The report also says they are largely confined to the Dachigam National Park and a few sanctuaries in Kashmir valley.
Shabir is from the Nishat area in Srinagar city, roughly 15 kilometers from the park. He lives with his family of six including his parents, wife and two sons. He accompanies tourists and wildlife lovers, remaining in the park from morning to evening. “If you want to take a tour of Dachigam park you can come anytime in the day, but if you want to see the animals you have to either come early in the morning or before sunset,” he tells PARI.