Kujh keha tan hanera jarega
kiven
chup reha tan shamadaan ki kehnge
If I say something, darkness
won’t be able to bear it,
but if I remain silent, what will the candlestand say?
Surjit Patar (1945 -2024) was never among those who keep quiet. In fact, his nightmare was to see a song die within him while he continued to live. And so, he spoke. His actions often spoke louder (returning the Padma Shri in 2015 to mark his protest against Government apathy towards the growing communalisation of India) than the subtle, piercing words of his poems. Those captured the contemporary and often turbulent realities of Punjab from partition to rising militancy, from capitalist commercialisation to farmers protests.
The songs of this poet from Pattar Kalan village in Jalandhar district that spoke for the marginalised, the migrants, the labourers, the famers, the women, and children, have lived beyond the night.
The poem presented here, ‘A
carnival’, written at the time of the farmers’ protest in Delhi against the
three farm laws later repealed by the Government, is a celebration of
resilience and dissent in a democracy.
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਕਵਿਤਾ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਜਾਂਦੀ
ਤੇ ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਲੋਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਸੁਰਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਤ੍ਰੈਲੋਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਧਰਤ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ, ਬਿਰਖ, ਪਾਣੀ, ਪੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਡੇ ਹਾਸੇ, ਹੰਝੂ, ਸਾਡੇ ਗੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਪਤਾ ਹੀ ਨਈਂ ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਕੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਪੁਰਖਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਰਾਂਗਲਾ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਲੋਕ—ਮਨ ਦਾ ਸਿਰਜਿਆ ਮਿਥਹਾਸ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸਿਦਕ ਸਾਡਾ, ਸਬਰ, ਸਾਡੀ ਆਸ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਬਦ, ਸੁਰਤੀ , ਧੁਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਪਤਾ ਹੀ ਨਈਂ ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਜੋ ਵਿਛੜੇ ਸਨ ਬਹੁਤ ਚਿਰਾ ਦੇ
ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਸਨ
ਉਹ ਗਏ ਕਿੱਥੇ
ਉਹ ਸਾਡਾ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ, ਅਪਣੱਤ,
ਉਹ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਦਿਲੀ, ਪੌਰਖ, ਗੁਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਓਟ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ
ਭਲ਼ਾ ਮੋਏ ਤੇ ਵਿਛੜੇ ਕੌਣ ਮੇਲੇ
ਕਰੇ ਰਾਜ਼ੀ ਅਸਾਡਾ ਜੀਅ ਤੇ ਜਾਮਾ
ਗੁਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਹੋਈ
ਮੋਅਜਜ਼ਾ ਹੋਇਆ
ਉਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਿਲ਼ ਪਏ ਆ ਕੇ
ਸੀ ਬਿਰਥਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਜੀਵਨ
ਕਿ ਅੱਜ ਲੱਗਦਾ, ਜਨਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੁਹੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਵਰਤਮਾਨ, ਅਤੀਤ ਨਾਲ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਮੁਸਲਮ, ਬੁੱਧ, ਜੈਨ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ
ਬੜਾ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਸ ਰਿਹਾ ਤੇ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਹੋਰ ਅਦਿੱਖ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਹੈ ਇੱਕ ਲਹਿਰ ਵੀ , ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਵੀ ਪਰ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਤਾਂ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਰੋਹ ਹੈ ਸਾਡਾ, ਦਰਦ ਸਾਡਾ, ਟਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਤਾਂ ਹੈ
ਜੋ ਪੁੱਛੇਗਾ ਕਦੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਤੈਥੋਂ, ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਤਾਂ ਹੈ
ਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਪਤਾ ਹੀ ਨਈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਕੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਨੇ
ਨਹੀਂ ਇਹ ਭੀੜ ਨਈਂ ਕੋਈ, ਇਹ ਰੂਹਦਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਤੁਰਦੇ ਵਾਕ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਅਰਥ ਨੇ, ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੰਗਤ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਸ਼ੋਭਾ—ਯਾਤਰਾ ਤੋ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਹੈ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਕੋਈ
ਗੁਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੀਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਾਫ਼ਿਲਾ ਕੋਈ
ਇਹ ਮੈਂ ਨੂੰ ਛੋੜ ਆਪਾਂ ਤੇ ਅਸੀ ਵੱਲ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਕੋਈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਮੁੱਦਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਬਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸੂਫ਼ੀਆਂ ਫੱਕਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਚੌਦਾਂ ਤਬਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਗੱਲ ਸੁਣਾਉਨਾਂ ਇਕ, ਬੜੀ ਭੋਲੀ ਤੇ ਮਨਮੋਹਣੀ
ਅਸਾਨੂੰ ਕਹਿਣ ਲੱਗੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਇਕ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਸੁਹਣੀ
ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਦ ਮੁੜ ਗਏ ਏਥੋਂ, ਬੜੀ ਬੇਰੌਣਕੀ ਹੋਣੀ
ਬਹੁਤ ਹੋਣੀ ਏ ਟ੍ਰੈਫ਼ਿਕ ਪਰ, ਕੋਈ ਸੰਗਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਣੀ
ਇਹ ਲੰਗਰ ਛਕ ਰਹੀ ਤੇ ਵੰਡ ਰਹੀ ਪੰਗਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਣੀ
ਘਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੌੜਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ 'ਚ ਇਹ ਰੰਗਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਣੀ
ਅਸੀਂ ਫਿਰ ਕੀ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ
ਤਾਂ ਸਾਡੇ ਨੈਣ ਨਮ ਹੋ ਗਏ
ਇਹ ਕੈਸਾ ਨਿਹੁੰ ਨਵੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪਰਤੋ ਘਰੀਂ, ਰਾਜ਼ੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ,ਹੈ ਇਹ ਦੁਆ ਮੇਰੀ
ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਿੱਤੋ ਇਹ ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਸੱਚ ਦੀ, ਹੈ ਇਹ ਦੁਆ ਮੇਰੀ
ਤੁਸੀ ਪਰਤੋ ਤਾਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਲਈ ਨਵੀਂ ਤਕਦੀਰ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ
ਨਵੇਂ ਅਹਿਸਾਸ, ਸੱਜਰੀ ਸੋਚ ਤੇ ਤਦਬੀਰ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ
ਮੁਹੱਬਤ, ਸਾਦਗੀ, ਅਪਣੱਤ ਦੀ ਤਾਸੀਰ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ
ਇਹ ਇੱਛਰਾਂ ਮਾਂ
ਤੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਪੂਰਨ ਦੇ ਮੁੜ ਮਿਲਣੇ ਦਾ ਵੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਜਾਂਦੀ
ਤੇ ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦੀ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਲੋਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਸੁਰਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਤ੍ਰੈਲੋਕ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹ ਮੇਲਾ ਹੈ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਧਰਤ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ, ਬਿਰਖ, ਪਾਣੀ, ਪੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਡੇ ਹਾਸੇ, ਹੰਝੂ, ਸਾਡੇ ਗੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ
ਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਪਤਾ ਹੀ ਨਈਂ ਇਹਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਕੌਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਨੇ।
A carnival
As
far as the eye can see, and even beyond,
I see a surge of people who are part of this.
Not only those who belong to this earth,
but all the three realms of this universe
are part of this.
This is a carnival.
The earth, trees, air and water,
even our laughter, tears,
and all our songs are in it.
And you say that you have no clue
who all are involved!
The shining history of our
forefathers,
folklore, legends, myths of the people of this land,
our hymns, our patience, our hope,
the divine word, the worldly songs,
our wisdom, our prayers, they all are in it.
And you tell me you don’t know anything!
Everyone wonders,
where all that we have lost has gone.
Our courage, our warmth, our joy, our grit,
that faith in the teachings of the Guru
Who can unite the lost and the living?
who redeems the body and the soul?
But for the grace of the Guru.
Behold the miracle!
Life that was worthless, without a purpose till now,
is worthy and beautiful all over again.
This is a carnival
Our past, present, and future are
here.
Here are Hindus, Muslims, Buddhist, Jains and Sikhs.
In this are things that you can see
as well as those that lie beyond your vision.
This is a carnival,
A wave, a struggle, a celebration.
Here there is anger, pain, conflict,
even that question is also here,
the one that history will ask you one day.
And you don’t even know who all are involved in this!
This is no crowd, it’s a congregation of souls.
This is the meaning of a sentence in motion,
This is the order of words. Yes, this is a kind of yatra,
a procession, but not like a festive one.
This is a caravan of followers,
initiated disciples of a guru.
Leaving behind the ‘I’ , ‘me,’
they are moving towards ‘we the people.’
In this are those lessons we’ve learnt over the ages.
Fourteen orders of Sufi fakirs are in this.
Let me tell you an innocent, heartwarming tale.
Yesterday, a young girl from Delhi called to say,
this place will be desolate
when you return home.
There’ll be chaos of traffic but no camaraderie.
The rows of people serving langar won’t be there.
There will be no charm on the faces
of those running to reach home.
What will we do then?
Our eyes were moist then
What love is this! What a carnival!
May you return home, all happy.
May truth and victory be on your side in this battle.
May you bring a new destiny to this earth,
a new feeling, a fresh perspective, a new solution,
a symbol of love, simplicity and harmony.
I wish the time for the mother and
son
to reunite comes. Here is a carnival.
As far as the eye can see, and even beyond,
I see a surge of people who are part of this.
Not the people of this earth alone,
but all the three realms of the universe
are part of this.
This is a carnival.
We would like to thank Dr. Surjit Singh, and research scholar Aameen Amitoj for their precious contribution in bringing this piece on PARI, which would not have been possible without their help.