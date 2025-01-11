In his early thirties, Ganesh Pandit is possibly the youngest resident of Loha Pul, the old Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi. He says young people from his community prefer to move out to more 'mainstream' jobs as swimming coaches and working in retail shops in neighbouring Chandni Chowk.

The Yamuna which passes through Delhi, is the longest tributary of the Ganga, and the second greatest (after the Ghaghara) in terms of volume.



Pandit organises photo shoots on the Yamuna and ferries people seeking to conduct rituals in the middle of the river. “Where science fails, faith works,” he explains. His father is a priest here and he and his two brothers, “learnt to swim in the Jamuna [Yamuna] as youngsters.” Pandit’s brothers work as lifeguards in five-star hotels.

