In our village Palsunde, there are people from seven different tribes of which, the Warli are the largest. I have learned the languages of all seven tribal communities: Warli, Koli Mahadev, Katkari, Ma Thakur, Ka Thakur, Dhor Koli and Malhar Koli. It wasn't too difficult as this is my birthplace, my karmabhoomi [place of work]; my education took place right here. I am Bhalchandra Ramji Dhanagare, a primary school teacher at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Mokhada. My friends often tell me, “you quickly pick up any language you hear and start speaking it.” When I visit any community, people see me as someone from their own soil, speaking in their own tongue.

While interacting with the children of our Adivasi regions, I realised that they face many challenges during their school education. The Maharashtra government has a rule that teachers working in tribal areas are given a special grade. This grade is awarded because one is required to learn the local language used in day to day life. Here in Mokhada, Warli is the most widely spoken and there are many children who speak the language in school. If we want to teach them English, we first have to introduce the Marathi word for it and then explain the same word in Warli. And then we teach the word in English. This is not an easy situation but children here are very intelligent and hardworking. It is wonderful to communicate with them once they quickly adapt to Marathi – the standard language. However, the overall level of education here has not reached the same pace as it should have. This is the need of the hour. Nearly 50 per cent of the population is still illiterate and development in the area is also relatively backward.