Chhaya Ubale remembers her mother’s singing at the grindmill – ovis and folk songs that encompass the joys and hardships of familial relationships

“My mother sang many songs, but it is difficult for me to recollect them,” Chhaya Ubale told PARI when we met her in Shirur taluka of Pune, Maharashtra. In our quest of reconnecting with singers who contributed songs to the Grindmill Songs Project (GSP), we knocked on the door of the Pawar household in Savindane village in October 2017. It was a full house with sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and kids. But we couldn’t meet the singer Gita Pawar who had passed on four years ago. It was left to her daughter, Chhaya Ubale to recall her mother’s singing for us. The 43-year-old showed us her mother’s silver jodave (toe rings), affectionately cherished and kept beside the framed photograph.

After trying to recall the ovi she had heard from her mother, Chhaya sang four grindmill songs, which she crooned between two short folk songs, one sad and the other cheerful. She started with a two-line story that extols the virtues of the legendary Savitri, daughter of the blessed King Ashwapati of Bhadra. This couplet was the galaa (melody), to fix a tune for the songs that would follow, a common practice.

In the first folk item, she compares the situation of the five Pandava brothers in conflict with their hundred cousins, the Kauravas, in Mahabharata with her own situation of a lone woman doing daily chores in a very large household. She evokes devotion to Vitthal-Rukmini of the temple in Pandharpur and likens the deities to her own parents. Chhaya’s voice chokes at the mention of her mother and father, and she can’t stop the tears flowing down her cheeks. As if on cue, there is a sudden cloud burst and heavy rain beats noisily on the tin roof of the house. In the next stanza, she sings to her brother of the hardships in keeping up with the demands of her four elder brothers-in-law and their wives. In the four ovi that follow the folk song, Chhaya sings about the love and gifts that a child receives from uncles and aunts. A red tunic and cap that is a gift from the baby’s maternal uncle. When the baby starts to cry, presumably hungry, the singer suggests feeding curd-rice to the kid.

Wiping her tears and recovering quickly from the melancholy, Chhaya ended with a folk number filled with humour: How difficult it is for a daughter-in-law to please her troublesome mother-in-law, who is somewhat like a bitter gourd. However much you cook it, the taste will always be bitter; impossible to make it sweet. We joined in Chhaya’s laughter over this last song.



Folk song:

गिरीजा आसू गाळिते भद्र देशाचा अश्वपती राजा पुण्यवान किती

पोटी सावित्री कन्या सती केली जगामध्ये किर्ती एकशेएक कौरव आणि पाची पांडव

साळीका डाळीका गिरीजा कांडण कांडती

गिरीजा कांडण कांडती, गिरीजा हलक्यानं पुसती

तुमी कोण्या देशीचं? तुमी कोण्या घरचं?

आमी पंढरपूर देशाचं, काय विठ्ठलं घरचं

विठ्ठल माझा पिता, रुक्मिनी माझी माता

एवढा निरोप काय, सांगावा त्या दोघा

पंचमी सणाला काय ये बंधवा न्यायाला ए बंधवा, ए बंधवा, तुझं पाऊल धुईते

गिरीजा पाऊल धुईते, गिरीजा आसू जी गाळिते

तुला कुणी बाई नि भुलीलं, तुला कुणी बाई गांजिलं

मला कुणी नाही भुलीलं, मला कुणी नाही गांजिलं

मला चौघे जण दीर, चौघे जण जावा

एवढा तरास मी कसा काढू रे बंधवा Girija sheds tears Ashwapati, King of Bhadra, how fortunate he was

His daughter, the legendary world-famous Savitri A hundred and one Kauravas and five Pandavas

Rice or pulses, Girija is pounding them

As Girija pounds, she gently asks

Which country are you from? Which household?

We are from Pandharpur, from the house of Vitthal

Vitthal is my father, Rukmini is my mother

Give this message of mine to them both

For the festival of Panchami, send my brother to fetch me O brother, my brother, I wash your feet

Girija washes [your] feet, Girija sheds tears

Who has forgotten you, who has troubled you

No one has forgotten me, no one has hurt me

But I have four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law

How will I tide over these troubles, O brother

Ovis (Grindmill Songs)

अंगण-टोपडं सीता घालिती बाळाला

कोणाची लागी दृष्ट, काळं लाविती गालाला अंगण-टोपडं हे बाळ कुणी नटविलं

माझ्या गं बाळाच्या मामानं पाठविलं

माझ्या गं योगेशच्या मामानं पाठविलं अंगण-टोपडं गं बाळ दिसं लालं-लालं

माझ्या गं बाळाची मावशी आली कालं रडतया बाळ त्याला रडू नको देऊ

वाटीत दहीभात त्याला खायला देऊ Sita dresses her child in a tunic and cap

A black dot on the cheek to ward off the evil eye In tunic-and-cap, who has dressed this baby up

His maternal uncle sent it for the baby

My Yogesh’s maternal uncle sent it Tunic-and-cap, the baby is dressed in red

My baby’s maternal aunt came yesterday The baby is crying, don’t let him

Let’s feed him curd-rice from a bowl

Folk song:



सासू खट्याळ लई माझी सासू खट्याळ लई माझी सदा तिची नाराजी

गोड करू कशी बाई कडू कारल्याची भाजी (२) शेजारच्या गंगीनं लावली सासूला चुगली

गंगीच्या सांगण्यानं सासूही फुगली

पोरं करी आजी-आजी, नाही बोलायला ती राजी गोड करू कशी बाई कडू कारल्याची भाजी

सासू खट्याळ लई माझी सदा तिची नाराजी My troublesome mother-in-law My mother-in-law is very troublesome, always displeased

How can I make bitter gourd taste sweet (2) Neighbour Gangi, spoke badly about me to her

On hearing this my mother-in-law is angry

The kids go to her fondly, calling ‘granny-granny’, but she’s not ready to speak How can I make bitter gourd taste sweet

My mother-in-law is very troublesome, always displeased

Performer/Singer: Chhaya Ubale Village: Savindane Taluka: Shirur District: Pune Date: These songs were recorded and the photographs were taken in October 2017