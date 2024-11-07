First a lack of rain and then an unseasonal downpour ruined Chatra Devi’s crops. “We cultivated bajra [pearl millet] and it was growing well. But when we had to water our farms, it did not rain. Then it rained during the harvest and ruined the crop,” says the 45-year-old farmer from Khirkhiri village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

Karauli’s economy is mainly dependent on agriculture and the majority of residents are either cultivators or agricultural labourers (Census 2011). The state has historically been water-starved and agriculture is mostly rainfed .

A member of the Mina community (listed as ST in the state), Chatra Devi says she has noticed a change in the rainfall pattern over the last 10 years. Rajasthan is India’s largest state (by area) and 70 per cent of the population depend on agriculture and animal husbandry for their livelihoods.