A ‘procession’ breaks in, cheering and shouting, piercing through what might have been another quiet afternoon in this remote Buddhist hamlet of Maliama. Yes, it is October, but there are no pujos , no pandals . The ‘procession’ has eight to ten Monpa children between the ages of 2 and 11, who are at home as their schools have declared Durga Puja holidays.

On any other day the school bells would have announced their play time. The two private schools, and also the nearest government school are in Dirang about 7 to 10 kilometres away. And all – to which the children have to walk daily – are closed for almost ten days. But during this period of relative freedom, the children know intuitively when it’s playtime. That is 2 p.m., after lunch. A time when the dismal internet connectivity in this hamlet, more than 1,800 meters above sea level, will be at its worst and they will have to return their parents’ mobile phones to them. It’s time to gather on the main street for indefinite rounds of Mankha laida, (Literally a ‘Walnut Game’).



Walnuts grow abundantly in the forests surrounding the hamlet. Arunachal Pradesh is the fourth largest producer of this dry fruit in India. Walnuts from this district of West Kameng are especially known for their ‘export’ quality. But no one in this hamlet cultivates them. The ones the children get are from the forest. The 17 to 20 Monpa families in Maliama, traditionally a community of pastoralists and hunter-gatherers from Tibet, collect forest produce for household consumption. “The villagers go in groups up into the forest every week and bring mushrooms, nuts, berries, firewood and other produce,” says 53-year-old Rinchin Jomba. Kids fill their fists and pockets with walnuts before descending on the streets every afternoon.

