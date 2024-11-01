Festivals and the folks who fashion them

Celebration of mythology, nature and divinity, changing of seasons, joys of a good harvest – Indian festivals cover it all. Bringing communities together, they can bridge religious divides in strange ways while overcoming boundaries of gender and caste. As much as they are about continuity, festivals also provide a break from the monotony of daily life and labour. None of it is possible without the artisans from diverse communities whose work and craft make the feasts, music, dance and worship possible. Here are PARI's stories that document our many diverse festivals and celebrations