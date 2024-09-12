It’s nearly noon and dancer Golapi Goyari is ready and waiting at home. She is adjusting the yellow-striped dokhona wrapped around her body when eight school-going girls arrive, all dressed in matching dokhonas and red aronais (stoles), traditional to the Bodo community of Assam.

“I teach these young girls our Bodo dances,” says Golapi, a Bodo herself and a resident of Goalgaon village in Baksa district.

Baksa alongwith Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Chirang districts form Bodoland – officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). This autonomous region is predominantly inhabited by the Bodo people, listed as a Scheduled Tribe in Assam, among other indigenous communities. BTR lies on the banks of the Brahmaputra river below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

“They also perform at local festivals and events,” says Golapi who is in her early thirties. She has offered her home to host a performance in honour of PARI Founder Editor, journalist P. Sainath, who was given the 19th UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award in November 2022 by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT).