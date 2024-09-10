“Earlier I was just sad, now I am completely disappointed and hopeless,” Dhirendra Singh, Kajri’s 56-year-old father, says. He works as a security guard at a private college in Lucknow and lives in a rented house. His wife and two daughters, including Kajri, live in a house they own in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

“I have worked as a security guard at different companies or colleges in Lucknow for around 15 years. But since 2021, it’s been difficult to continue my job in one place because I need days off to take Kajri to give police statements, tests etc. I get fired when I ask for frequent leave. Then, I need to look for a new job again,” Dhirendra says.

Dhirendra earns Rs. 9,000 a month which is not sufficient for the family’s expenses. “I can’t bring Kajri to Lucknow again and again, risking her safety and spending the little I earn on travel, when nothing is being done.”

His efforts for justice have amounted to little in the three and a half years since Kajri was found. Even after several trips to the legal aid office, the police station in Mohanlalganj, and the district court in Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, Kajri’s statement has not been recorded before a magistrate as per Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, because “the court asks for police FIR from 2020” when Kajri was rescued, Dhirendra explains.

The only FIR Dhirendra has filed was in December 2010 with kidnapping charges under Sections 363 and 364 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), two days after Kajri went missing. It’s a tattered, fading handwritten document. Not much is legible 14 years later. The police don't have a copy —digital or physical— of this 2010 FIR which they say is needed in order to file a follow up FIR with facts that surfaced after Kajri’s rescue in 2020.

In other words, the ‘2020 FIR’ the court needs does not exist and so Kajri’s case is not even in the judicial system.

