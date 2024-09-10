Kajri, 7, was playing with her three-year-old cousin in the backyard of her rented house in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh when she was kidnapped by two men.
Ten years later, in December 2020, another cousin — a bank agent — was visiting a house in the city for work when he noticed a girl who looked like Kajri, mopping the floor. He asked her what her father’s name was but a woman interrupted the conversation and didn’t let them talk. He left the house and called Lucknow’s One-stop Centre, set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support women and girls affected by violence. Within hours, a police team from the police station in Mohanlalganj and the One-stop Centre, raided the house, rescued Kajri, and handed over her custody to her family.
Now 21, Kajri is living with psychiatric disability, her front lower teeth are missing and she has faint recollections of the 10 years she spent as a victim of trafficking, sexual assault, and child labour.