“These exhibitions inside AC rooms that claim to represent marginalised communities are not welcoming of the people their art speaks about. I once went to an art exhibition in Delhi as a course requirement. There were these photographs, sculptures, and paintings in that hall that were about deprived people, but the whole place had such an elitist feel. I felt so distant there,” 22-year-old Hairunisha’s voice is earnest.
“How do you think a person from an already excluded community would feel, if at all one were to land up there? I don’t think she would see it as a place where she belongs. If I ever do an exhibition, I will do it differently. Not just photographs placed on the walls and someone talking about them. I would bring real people to the floor where they could engage with others. And connect the exhibition place to the landscape that the photos depict.” Her thoughts are racing. Hairunisha K. has just 20 minutes to spare before she returns to a campus event that she is anchoring.
Pursuing a master’s in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia, a university in New Delhi, Hairunisha is a first-generation learner from a Muslim family in a North Chennai neighbourhood. “I am the first from there to come this far to study. Women in our community are encouraged to stay at home and not pursue graduation. Once I reached 18, the pressure on me to get married started. But I ran away. Photography has shown me that there is a bigger world outside,” she says.