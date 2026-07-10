“I did not give up. I kept sending Palani anna my photographs on Instagram,” says 25-year-old K. Ravikumar, yet another resilient voice from the Nilgiris forests. An Adivasi from the Betta Kurumba community in Bokkapuram village, he had learnt photography from a colleague in the Nilgiris Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group Federation’s office, practising on an old camera. But once he came to know about Palani Kumar through a friend, Ravi wanted to learn more.

“One day anna finally replied asking me if I was interested in photography. He paid my tickets and got me to Chennai for a photography workshop. That is where I read books, travelled, photographed and learnt about documentary photography. I wanted to tell the story of my community.” Ravi was no longer interested in preparing for government exams. He had found his passion.

But his mother who had single-handedly raised five children after being abandoned by her husband was unhappy. “She wanted me to study for the public service exams. ‘Why are you with your camera all the time? Stop it. Go and study, get a government job. This roaming around and taking photos is not going to get us any money,’ she would yell. But then Palani anna visited with a few of his students one day and spoke to her. That is why she stopped scolding. I did a story documenting her struggles in life. She could not come to my first exhibition but this time she will come with me – this will be her first visit to Chennai.” The happiness in Ravi’s voice is no longer hidden.

“My dream is to continue working for my people. I have seen non-tribals capturing tribal land in exchange for alcohol. They make them work in the fields and give them liquor instead of wages. People think we do not need money, that we are not hardworking people. That we will do anything for a bottle of alcohol. People had even offered me the same when I finished my graduation.” Ravi is the third person from the community to go to college. He has a BA in History.

“I do not like the way our people are portrayed by non-tribals. They have built resorts on Adivasi land and then they use Adivasis as labourers there. We are not slaves. That is not who we are. We work hard to survive every day. There are women in the community like my mother who raise their children by toiling all alone – collecting firewood in a coffee estate, tending other people’s gardens, selling dung cakes. That is why I wrote her story. I want us to write our own stories.” And while he continues to document his people, Ravi, like all the others in the People’s Photographers Collective, prepares the next generation to whom he will be passing the baton. He travels two hours by bus from nearby Masingudi to Ooty to teach photography to young students in the Nilgiris District Government Model School.