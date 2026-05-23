It is 9 p.m. on a new moon night in November. The mouth of the estuary in Pazhaverkadu (also known as Pulicat), off the coast of Tamil Nadu, is quiet. A blue boat is on the water, rolling with the current towards the open sea. Standing astride the vessel are Sarath Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sevith Kumar. Seven wooden poles lie at their feet, along with coiled nylon nets. The men are from Thonirevu village, which lies on the coast, and they have been fishing since their childhood.

Although I grew up not too far from a beach, and often dreamt about going into the sea, my mother, a single parent, was very anxious for the safety of my sister and I. Going into the water was forbidden.



My first visit to Pazhaverkadu was when I was 16. I attended a photography workshop organized by the Chennai Climate Action Group and was mentored by photojournalist Palani Kumar. I was curious about the lives of those who call the coast home.