“I want to be the mother who wakes her children up for school in the morning, cooks good food for them, spends more time with them. But I must leave home four hours before they even wake up, and I return late at night when they are very sleepy. All I think about throughout the week is when Sunday will come and I will get 8 hours of sleep, 3 meals in a day and some time at home with my children,” says Amulu. But today is still a weekday, and she and I are walking through a narrow street in north Chennai’s Thiruvotriyur neighbourhood as we talk. She is pushing her cart loaded with vegetables. I am on my way home from college.
I had spotted her in the morning on my way out and now in the afternoon as I return, Amulu is still there on the streets, wrapped in a soft Punam saree pushing her cart, weighing about 100 kilograms, with all her might. It is the summer of 2024. Tiruvallur district has seen temperatures raging above 40 degrees Celsius and the hottest day of this season has been recorded at 44.3 C. None of this has brought any change in the routine for the 41-year-old vegetable vendor. Amulu is one among the 40 per cent of India’s 10 million women street vendors battling the heat. And like 68 per cent of street vendors, she too works without a break even during heatwaves, and almost always without lunch.