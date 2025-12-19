So, when I see Amulu that afternoon still pounding the streets, I ask her about her day and we get talking. In the last few months since then, I have done this journey with her many times, often carrying my camera along.

Walking with her makes me realise what is the toughest part about being a woman street vendor – especially in a city designed without any concern for women's safety or needs. “I walk the whole day, and water is my only energy. When I need to urinate, there is no public toilet anywhere. So, I find secluded places and urinate in broad daylight. And I am scared. During my periods, it becomes much worse. I’ve got so many allergies and scars during those times; I couldn’t even walk” she says.

After a long day through the streets of Chennai, in evening, all the vegetables are still not sold, and so we walk towards Wimco Nagar in north Chennai, where Amulu leaves her cart parked on the road, with a chain lock around the wheels. Amulu carries the plastic cartons with remaining vegetables and boards a train to Kavaraipettai from there, a 45 minutes-ride.

On the train, Amulu gets onto the ladies compartment. “On days when business has been poor, I try to sell the remaining vegetables on the train,” she says. Once off the train, she walks another kilometre for an auto that would take her to a bus station in Puduvoyal village. The bus timings are erratic, and it means waiting for anything from 10 to 60 minutes. Once on the bus, it is 20 minutes to Anjathammangudi bus stop, from where Amulu’s house in Kilarkandigai village is another 2 km. If her son is home, he comes to pick his mother up on his two-wheeler. But most of the days Amulu just walks. Add 25 minutes.

By the time she finishes her long journey home it is almost 9 in the night. At the end of the day she has little money, some left over vegetables in hand, and a lot of housework staring her in the face. By the time she cooks, feeds, cleans and prepares to sleep it is 11 p.m.