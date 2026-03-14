I am K. Mukesh, a Class 11 student at the Government Model School in Vellore district, where I study Photography as an elective subject. I have learned how to handle a camera and what to document through it. I cover the struggles of working people like my 51-year-old father, Kathirvelu K., a driller in a stone quarry.

While father is away at work my mother Vasanthi K. manages the house and takes care of my 12-year-old sister Darshika and me. We get to see our father once in 15 days when he returns home for one or two days. Often quite tried and listless. It is the only time I get to spend with him.

When he is home, I ask him many questions to know more about his work, and he always answers very patiently. And yet, I had never quite understood the nature of his work, until one day after being encouraged by Sripathy, our photography class instructor, I decided to accompany him to his workplace. I had my camera with me.

I wrote what I saw – a story of my father’s life in a few words and many photographs.