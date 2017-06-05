Abhijit Mohanty

The pots are ready for sale. The price depends on the size and the season. In summers, the demand is relatively high and the potters of Baphla can hope to sell each pot for Rs. 50 to Rs. 80. Till some years ago, pot-making was somewhat more lucrative in Kalahandi. But now the buyers are few. “It was common in the past to drink water stored in earthen pots, but this practice has nearly stopped because of coolers and bottled refills,” says Srinibash Das, who works with a non-governmental organisation in the region. “Though the pots are eco-friendly, there is not much demand for them now.”