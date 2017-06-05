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Kalahandi, Odisha|
MON, JUN 05, 2017
Scraping the bottom of the pot
The potters of Kalahandi are leaving their traditional occupation due to falling demand and low prices, which have forced them to sell metal utensils, double up as agricultural labourers, or migrate for work
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