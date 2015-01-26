Rural women have also taken a hit in other, tragic ways. There have been nearly 300,000 farmers’ suicides in India since 1995[DS2] .,National Crime Records Bureau data show. ( http://psainath.org/maharashtra-crosses-60000-farm-suicides/ ) In official count the victims are, overwhelmingly, men. This brings unbearable pressures on women suddenly left to run large families on their own, deal with the banks, moneylenders and bureaucracy.

There is also the reality that suicides amongst women farmers have been greatly under-counted as, mostly, women are not recognized as farmers. Only as farmers’ wives. This is partly because of their lack of property rights. Their names rarely appear on the title deeds as owners of the land. (Even amongst non-farmers, suicide has been a significant cause of death amongst young women in rural India).

The agony and the irony

The irony here is not just that so many women all over the world bearsuch hardships year after year. It is that they have the vision and the potential to help solve some of the greatest problems of our times. Those include: food security, environmental justice, the development of asocial and solidarity economy and more.

For any of that to happen, though, we would need a deep and fundamental transformation. Not piecemeal programs.

As more and more women tell us, they would love to move from being precariously employed agricultural laborers to become independent producers. As the latter, they would have control over their labor and time, and even over how and what they produce. Two things are needed if this aspiration of rural women is to be realized.

The first is a robust system of rights to resources – land rights in particular. As the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has observed , women in developing regions are less likely to own or operate land or to have access to rented land. If they own any, that land tends to be of poorer quality or smaller in size. This pattern can be seen globally, too, for women’s access to livestock and other assets.

The second is building organizational structures that enable women to harness their greatest resource. That is: their collaborative instinct, their solidarity.

This calls for some major rethinking. Individual-based micro-credit models have ruled the world for too long. And there’s growing evidence, from different parts of the world, of the disaster this has wreaked on the lives of women. In India, the most striking example came from Andhra Pradesh. A number of microcredit-driven suicides led to the ordinance ordering closure of some micro-lending operations. (An increasing number of studies point to the problems with microcredit in Sub-Saharan Africa and in Latin America , and more generally with Wall Street asking for a piece of the pie ).

Self-help groups (SHGs) have emerged as a popular option and they do offer an important alternative to micro-credit. However, SHGs have also too often been ‘stand alone’ organizations that do not coherently connect all of the spheres where gender injustice takes place. Forinstance, in the household, the community, the workplace and the political sphere.

But when such connections are made, great things can happen.

Solidarity opens new spaces

Consider Kerala’s Kudumbashree – a network of 4 million women, mostly below the poverty line.