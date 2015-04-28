A dyed lock of hair twisted around a gigantic nose ring symbolises married women in this tiny settlement in the interiors of Kutch, Gujarat.
T
Kachchh, Gujarat|
TUE, APR 28, 2015
Kutchi nose ring
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