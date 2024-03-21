Maya Thami walked three kilometres carrying a 30 kg gas cylinder on her back. She climbed 200 stairs with the weight and delivered the cylinder to her first customer of the day.

Catching her breath the 32-year-old says, “now I need to deliver another cylinder to that hill out there,” pointing to a spot in the distance. Collecting her fee of Rs. 80 for the labour, she leaves almost immediately for her next delivery. For the next six hours, she will be on her feet, carrying LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders.

“When the load is particularly heavy, men are preferred, and people often negotiate since we are not men,” says Maya. A woman earns Rs. 80 per trip she makes while a man sometimes earns Rs. 100 for the same distance.

A busy town in West Bengal, Darjeeling is located in the eastern Himalayas at a height of 2,042 metres. Its hilly terrain impedes movement by road, and residents must rely on porters to get daily essentials like vegetables, water, cylinders and even the one-off furniture purchases brought home. Vehicles are not able to climb such inclines to reach, and the only other options are either carrying it yourself or, the gas agency or shop sends it…through their porter.

