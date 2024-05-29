Since 2009-10, 34 workers from different villages in the Minakhan-Sandeshkhali block have died prematurely of silicosis after working for nine months to three years in the ramming mass industry.

As workers breathe, the silica dust is deposited in the alveolar sacs of the lungs, gradually stiffening the organ. The first symptoms of silicosis are coughing and shortness of breath followed by weight loss and a darkening of the skin. Gradually, chest pain and physical weakness sets in. In later stages, patients require constant oxygen support. The cause of death among silicosis patients is usually cardiac arrest due to a lack of oxygen.

Silicosis is an irreversible, incurable, and progressive occupational disease, representing a specific form of pneumoconiosis. Occupational disease expert Dr. Kunal Kumar Dutta says, “patients with silicosis are 15 times more likely to contract tuberculosis.” This is known as silico-tuberculosis or silicotic TB.

But such is the need for work that over the last two decades, there has been a steady stream of men migrating there in search of work. In 2000, 30-35 labourers from Goaldaha village went to work in a Kulti-based ramming mass production unit, almost 300 kilometres away. A couple of years later, farmers living below the poverty line in villages such as Goaldaha, Debitala, Kharibiaria, and Jaygram of Minakhan Block went to work in a unit in Duttapukur, Barasat. As did the farmers of Sundarikhali, Sarbaria, Batidaha, Agarhati, Jeliakhali, Rajbari and Jhupkhali villages Sandeshkhali Block 1 and 2, in 2005-2006. In that same period, labourers of these blocks went to a ramming mass production unit in Jamuria.

“We manufactured fine powder from quartzite stone using a ball mill [a type of grinder] and grains like semolina and sugar using a crusher machine,” says Amoy Sardar, another resident of Jhupkhali. “There was so much dust that you couldn’t see an arm’s length in front of you. The dust would fall all over me,” he adds. Amoy was diagnosed with silicosis in November, 2022 after working for almost two years. He can no longer perform tasks that involve heavy lifting. “I sought employment to support my family. But the disease got me,” he says.

Migrations were further fuelled by the 2009 severe cyclonic storm Aila that devastated agricultural land in the Sunderbans. Youth were especially keen to move out for jobs, to other parts of the state as well as the country.

