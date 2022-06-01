“Hey! What are you doing here?” he asked, his gaze curious and tone stern.
I realised immediately that not many people visited the elevated banks of the river where I’d found him.
Anirudhdha Singh Patar leapt down the bank towards the river, when he suddenly stopped, turned around, and warned me: “They burn dead bodies in that spot. Someone died yesterday. Let’s not stand there. Follow me!”
Fair instruction, I thought, for it seemed appropriate to let the dead rest in the solitude they had earned.
Moving down the two-metre-high riverbank, I watched him as he deftly navigated the knee-deep waters of Kangsabati river, in West Bengal’s Puruliya district. Trying my best to keep pace with him, I walked fast along the bank.
His agility, which belied his age but not his skill, was awe-inspiring. I couldn’t help but ask the man, who’s in his late 50s, “Kaka [uncle], what are you doing in the river?”Anirudhdha loosened the white cloth he used as a waist pouch, delicately pinched out a single prawn from the rest of his catch, and said with childlike exuberance, “See the chingri [prawn]? This is going to be our [his family’s] lunch today. Stir-fried with shukno lonka and rosun, these prawns taste excellent with gorom-bhat.” Prawns, cooked with dried red chillies and garlic, and mixed with piping hot rice – sounded delicious.