As teachers we recognise that in the rush to make our students 'global citizens’ they have become alienated from their immediate surroundings and India beyond big cities. By ignoring the many Indias, dismissing their place in the curriculum, we send out the message that they don’t matter. P. Sainath, Founder Editor of PARI says: ‘There is an entire generation growing up in India, foreigners in their own country.’

PARI Education, the education arm of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), wants to seize these moments to discard stereotypes and widen references. By using PARI stories we want to get students in urban schools and colleges to explore, engage and empathise with rural and marginalised communities. Equally, we want rural students to document and record their communities and participate in building textbooks which include their lives. Maria Montessori held that the ‘reconstruction of society’ will come from the reconstruction of education – where students get to see, hear and learn about the multiple realities in our country.

We are in a classroom, invited to sensitise urban students about rural India. The student’s statement drops like a silent bomb. If we let it go, it has the potential to cause irreparable damage – it will stealthily define ‘everyone’ to a class full of entitled young Indians. Instead, we can use it to ignite a discussion on something meaningful. Are there homes without a balcony, terrace or any open area?

A student might recognise the image of a woman bending in a field transplanting rice. But can we go beyond the image: Is she a farmer, tenant farmer or agricultural labourer? These farmers also cook, clean, raise children, raise livestock and more. And today, they are protesting against the farm bills

Discussing multiple realities is particularly important in a country like India where income and social inequalities abound. We have among the highest levels of inequality – the top 10 per cent of Indians have a 55 per cent share of national income.

Educationist Kurt Hahn, who defined ‘experiential learning’ said, “There are three ways of trying to win the young. There is persuasion, there is compulsion and there is attraction.” At PARI Education, we want to persuade with logic, compel with conscience and attract with good storytelling.

Drawing connections, explaining interlinkages and breaking stereotypes in classrooms and curriculums lie at the heart of PARI Education’s pedagogy. With stories and engagement we want to share that rural India is not a pathetic, poor and singular entity, but in fact a vibrant, interesting and fascinatingly diverse place with many lessons for all of us.

This map was made by Anil Champia, a Class 8 student in Noamundi block of Pashchimi Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. It was part of a project in October 2020 to get students interested in their immediate surroundings by drawing a map of their village

Young urban Indians definitely need a better sense of where they live, who grows their food, where their water and electricity comes from, and who builds the roads and buildings they use every day. They need to see and question why everyone does not share the same access to healthcare, education and livelihood choices that they have. But in order for our young people to start to question, we need to give them the tools of information and empathy, for a start.



A student might recognise the image of a woman bending in a field transplanting rice below the blazing sun. But can we go beyond the image and discuss the processes: Is she a farmer, tenant farmer or agricultural labourer? These farmers also cook, clean, raise children, raise livestock and more. And today, they are protesting against the farm bills, sustaining a movement that impacts our democratic rights.



It’s not as though the curriculum ignores these issues. A quick glance through the syllabi of a national board appears promising with words like ‘poverty’, ‘national income’, ‘labour’ and more. These concepts are explained in textbooks and projects suggested to cement the learning. In practice, it is quite different: exam questions often facilitate ease of marking, and tend to be minimally taxing on the intellect. Take poverty – the Class 11 syllabus suggests that students can ‘prepare a report on poverty alleviation programmes’ as part of their final project. Any enterprising 17-year-old will Google it in a second and list out the various programmes and schemes like Jawahar Rozgar Yojana and Employment Assurance Scheme and so on. But does that qualify as learning about poverty?



Poring over school syllabi, we found opportunities to tweak homework into an interactive project where students could learn, firsthand, about people otherwise invisible to them and be graded. It was important to get into the curriculum as any work outside usually languishes, and is eventually abandoned.



We designed the first PARI school project in a staffroom after interacting with the Economics teachers and finding out what would work for everyone – deepening learning, qualifying marks and ticking the syllabus box. Our first interaction was in August 2018, when a school invited us to speak on different aspects of rural India. My colleague Vishaka George and I found ourselves standing in front of the entire school at 8 a.m. with an iffy projector and dodgy internet connectivity. Beginning with the role of news in a democracy, we moved into the story of Biswas – a bamboo carrier in the hills of Agartala, Tripura – a classic teaching story that cuts across subjects and disciplines with Biswas firmly at the centre.

