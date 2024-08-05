“I know almost 450 bird calls.”

It’s a critical skill for Micah Rai. As a photographer in the wild, capturing rare birds and animals on camera is a waiting game, and one in which recognising sounds can make all the difference.

From winged creatures to furry mammals, Micah has shot roughly 300 different species over the years. He recalls one of the most difficult, a bird – Blyth’s Tragopan (Tragopan blythii), of which sightings are very rare.

It was October 2020 and Micah had acquired a Sigma 150mm-600mm telephoto zoom lens. With this powerful lens he was determined to photograph the Tragopan. He tracked the calls of the bird, relentless in his pursuit. “Kaafi din se avaaz toh sunayi de raha tha [I was hearing the call for many days].” For months, the exercise didn’t lead to any photographs.

Finally, in May 2021, once again Micah was following the call of Blyth’s Tragopan through the dense jungles of Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, when the elusive creature came into clear view. He was in position, armed with his Sigma 150mm-600mm telephoto zoom lens on his Nikon D7200. But his nervousness got the better of him. “I got a blurry shot. It was of no use,” he recalls.

Two years later, near Bompu camp in West Kameng, the still elusive bird, the colour of bright rust with small white dots on its back, came into sight, partly obscured by leaves. This time Micah didn’t miss. In a burst of 30-40 shots, he managed to get 1-2 good photos. It was published for the first time on PARI, Arunachal’s birds: canary in the coalmine.