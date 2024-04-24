Where stress is high, diversity is also high, says Dr. Rengalakshmi. “Take coastal Tamil Nadu, and especially the region from Cuddalore to Ramanathapuram districts, where salinity and the soil profile led to several unique traditional types of paddy, that matured in different durations. For instance, the area between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam has a rice called Kuzhivedichan and more than 20 such varieties were in practice.

“Between Nagapattinam and Poompuhar, there's another called Kalurundai and likewise several locally suitable varieties were cultivated to manage the micro agro-ecosystems in the past. These seeds were considered heirlooms, and preserved for the next season. But now with seeds coming in from outside, saving them as a habit is lost." So while there is high stress due to climate change, "knowledge of the varieties is lost," points out Dr. Rengalakshmi.

Diversity is sustained by small farmlands that raise multiple crops, says Lenin. “It is undermined by machinery processes and big markets. Even now, there are crops that can be grown in rain fed areas, which face challenges because of climate change. Ragi, sesame, green gram, lima beans, pearl millet, sorghum…these are excellent. But when farmers are chasing industrial agricultural practices, and when the agrarian social fabric has been replaced by a series of mechanical activities, there is intense knowledge erosion,” says Lenin.

The greatest loss is deskilling. Not because the knowhow is unnecessary, but because the knowledge – and skill – is considered backward. “And that someone with intelligence will not go for it. This devastating belief has led to many dropping out of society's gaze,” Lenin argues.

Lenin believes there is a solution. “We need to identify varieties that are originally from this region; and then conserve, cultivate and put it back on the plate. But you also need one hundred entrepreneurs just in Tiruvanamalai, to tackle the beast that is the market,” Lenin says.

“In five years, I hope to be part of a cooperative and start collective farming. You know, last year there were many rainy days, and not enough sunshine for 40 days. How do you dry paddy? We need to install a dryer facility. Collectively, we will have strength.”

He is certain change will come. It has in his personal life: he’s getting married in June. “In the political stage or at the policy level, change can only be gradual. Too much too soon, can backfire.”

Which is why Lenin’s slow, quiet revolution, with his friends, might well succeed…





This research study is funded by Azim Premji University as part of its Research Funding Programme 2020.

A tipper* is a truck having a rear platform that can be raised at its front end, thus enabling a load to be discharged.

Cover image: Rice varieties – Kullankar, Karudan samba and Karunseeraka samba. Photo by M. Palani Kumar