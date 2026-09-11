One day in February 2025, Roshan Sadashiv Kule got a call from a friend who asked if he wanted to come to Laos to work as a computer operator. The salary was good – Rs. 90,000 to 1 lakh a month – and the company would take care of the travel and living expenses.

The friend, a man from Jammu and Kashmir who too had sold his kidney in Cambodia the previous year as part of the same group as Roshan, had just joined work there.

Roshan had done a course in computer programming after graduation, and the thought of working in an office was inviting. “The job would not be physically taxing, this friend told me, so I started considering it,” he says.

Even after selling his kidney to repay the loans, while recuperating from the surgery, Roshan was being harassed by the six accused moneylenders from Brahmapuri.

The family home had been mortgaged to four different financial institutions, the farm bought out of his father’s lifetime’s savings had been taken by one of the six money-lenders, other assets had been liquidated, and yet the loan amount stood at more than Rs. 10 lakh.

His father’s pension, his wife’s anganwadi salary, and his brother’s earnings from daily wage or farm labour were not enough. Employed for some time as a banking correspondent until he lost his job during the pandemic, Roshan had been unable to find work since.

He took the job offer.