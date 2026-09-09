On his modest smartphone, Roshan Sadashiv Kule opens his Facebook account and scrolls through old notifications before stopping at one that changed his life. He is recounting to PARI the second phase of his ordeal.

Seated around him at his home in Minthur village are members of his family, listless and visibly tired, listening quietly and yet to overcome the shock.

One morning in October 2023, Roshan goes on, three of the lenders arrived by car at 5 a.m. The family was asleep when they knocked at the door, sticks in their hands. Using the choicest expletives, they allegedly told Roshan he owed them a lot of money and demanded he pay up.

They came again and again. He still owed them Rs. 16 lakh, they said.

But Roshan had run out of avenues he could borrow from, and all the family’s resources had been pawned or sold. His attempts to find a job had failed.

“Sell the kidney to repay my loan,” Roshan recalls one of the six accused moneylenders telling him during one meeting. “Otherwise, I will come for your family.”

The moneylender told him about a Facebook group of kidney donors and asked him to join.

“I was initially reluctant [to sell my kidney],” he says. “But when they started coming home frequently for vasuli [recovery] with weapons and sticks, we were all frightened. I started considering the option.”

One day in November 2023, he tapped the ‘join’ button (of the Kidney Donor Community group on Facebook). Within a day, Roshan received a message asking him to join a WhatsApp group. “I was sceptical, also fearful, but I went along,” he tells PARI.

The Facebook group has since been taken down.