“I am actually lucky,” Roshan Sadashiv Kule tells PARI. Lucky that he is alive. Lucky that he is home.

It all began when five years ago, this 34-year-old small farmer from Minthur village found his 12 Jersey cows in the grip of lumpy skin disease. It was March 2021, cattle from across Maharashtra were succumbing, even as the second wave of Covid-19 was sweeping the country.

“I spent a lot of money on their treatment,” Roshan recalls. “But their health did not improve.”

Six cows died. Milk production collapsed. The dairy income stopped. But expenses did not. The small farmer from Chandrapur’s forest-rich Nagbhid tehsil did not have cash to buy medicines and vaccines for his six remaining cows.

Bank loans were hard to come by during the pandemic-induced liquidity crunch. At the insistence of a friend working as a banking correspondent, Roshan approached a private lender in nearby Bramhapuri town for an informal loan of Rs. 1 lakh.

He thought his immediate crisis was over.

“That’s when it began,” he recalls.

A loan of Rs. 1 lakh that Roshan took to buy life-saving medicines for his cows in March 2021 spiralled to Rs. 50 lakh from unregistered lenders, and further sucked the dairy farmer into an illegal organ transplantation racket that cost him his kidney. He was entrapped in an international cybercrime racket that trapped him in Laos.