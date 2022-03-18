Draupadi Sabar keeps wiping her eyes with the end of her sari, unable to hold back her tears. Her grandsons, three-year-old Girish and nine-month-old Viraj, play quietly near her outside her house in Odisha’s Gudabheli village. Her family members are trying to console the distraught 65-year-old woman who is mourning the death of her granddaughter, Tulsa.

“Whom do we call ‘our daughter’ now?” she asks no one in particular.

Seated on a plastic mat in front of their half-finished brick house in Khariar block of Nuapada district, Tulsa’s family, which belongs to the Sabar Adivasi community, is trying to come to terms with their sudden loss. Her parents – mother Padmini and father Debanand – are worried about their daughter’s infant children, especially Viraj, who was still nursing when she died. “My daughter-in-law Padmini and I are taking turns looking after these children,” said Draupadi.

The children's father, Tulsa’s husband Bhosindhu, is not around. He is labouring at a brick kiln 500 kilometres south, in Rangapur, a village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. He had gone there in December 2021 with his mother, and Tulsa’s younger sister Dipanjali, to work at the kiln for six months. They were to earn about Rs. 200 per day.

On the night of January 24, 2022, Tulsa Sabar, 25, was at home in Chanatamal village, 20 kilometres from her parents’ house in Gudabheli. She complained of a severe stomach ache at around 8 p.m. “I took her to the sub-divisional hospital in Khariar [town],” says her father-in-law, 57-year-old Dasmu Sabar. “The doctor there said the situation was serious and told us to go to the District Headquarter Hospital in Nuapada. But by the time we reached, Tulsa was already dead.”